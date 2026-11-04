ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi Begins Global Rollout Of HyperOS 4 With Android 17 And Soft Light Glass Design

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will the first device to receive the HyperOS 4 update. ( Image Credit: Xiaomi )

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has started rolling out HyperOS 4 to users around the world, bringing Android 17 and a fresh design to a long list of phones and tablets.

The company confirmed the news on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, via an X post. It said the version of the update is now reaching compatible devices in select global markets. The upgrade also brings Xiaomi's improved Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant.

Xiaomi HyperOS 4: Global release schedule

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be the first device in the lineup to receive this update. It will be followed by other phones in the Xiaomi 17 Series, including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17T Pro, and Xiaomi 17T. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra and 15 will also get the update early.

Several POCO models are on the early list too, including the Poco F8 range, the Poco X8 Series, the Poco M8 range, and the Poco C95 Pro and C85.

Redmi, Xiaomi's sub-brand, is included in the first batch. The Redmi Note 17 Series and Redmi Note 15 Series are all due for the update in early November. The Xiaomi Pad 8 Series will also be among the first tablets to receive it.

A second batch will begin in the middle of November. It covers the Xiaomi 15T Series, the Poco F9 range, the Poco F7 Series, and the Poco X7 Series. Tablets in this group include the Xiaomi Pad 7 Series, the Redmi Pad 2 range, and the Poco Pad X1 and M1.

HyperOS 4 Release Schedule (Image Credit: X/XiaomiHyperOS)

A third wave will start in December. It includes the Xiaomi Mix Flip, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 13 Series, and the Redmi Note 14 range. Poco owners will also see it on models such as the F6 Series, X8x, X7, X6 Pro, M8s, M7, and C81. The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Poco Pad C1, and Redmi Pad 2 Series are listed as well.