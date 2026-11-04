Xiaomi Begins Global Rollout Of HyperOS 4 With Android 17 And Soft Light Glass Design
Xiaomi has started rolling out HyperOS 4 worldwide, bringing Android 17, a glass-style design and smarter AI tools to dozens of phones and tablets.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi has started rolling out HyperOS 4 to users around the world, bringing Android 17 and a fresh design to a long list of phones and tablets.
The company confirmed the news on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, via an X post. It said the version of the update is now reaching compatible devices in select global markets. The upgrade also brings Xiaomi's improved Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant.
The Xiaomi HyperOS 4 official version starts rolling out! 🎉 Eligible users will receive the OTA update in phases from today! Enjoy exploring the new features, and don't forget to share your feedback with us through the Services & Feedback app. We'd love to hear what you think! #XiaomiHyperOS4RolloutPlan #Xiaomi— Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) November 4, 2026
Xiaomi HyperOS 4: Global release schedule
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be the first device in the lineup to receive this update. It will be followed by other phones in the Xiaomi 17 Series, including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17T Pro, and Xiaomi 17T. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra and 15 will also get the update early.
Several POCO models are on the early list too, including the Poco F8 range, the Poco X8 Series, the Poco M8 range, and the Poco C95 Pro and C85.
Redmi, Xiaomi's sub-brand, is included in the first batch. The Redmi Note 17 Series and Redmi Note 15 Series are all due for the update in early November. The Xiaomi Pad 8 Series will also be among the first tablets to receive it.
A second batch will begin in the middle of November. It covers the Xiaomi 15T Series, the Poco F9 range, the Poco F7 Series, and the Poco X7 Series. Tablets in this group include the Xiaomi Pad 7 Series, the Redmi Pad 2 range, and the Poco Pad X1 and M1.
A third wave will start in December. It includes the Xiaomi Mix Flip, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 13 Series, and the Redmi Note 14 range. Poco owners will also see it on models such as the F6 Series, X8x, X7, X6 Pro, M8s, M7, and C81. The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Poco Pad C1, and Redmi Pad 2 Series are listed as well.
Rollouts usually happen in stages, so Xiaomi phone users may not get the update on the exact same day. It can take a few days or weeks to reach every user in a region.
Xiaomi HyperOS 4: Changes
One of the biggest changes in HyperOS 4 is its user interface (UI). Xiaomi provides a Soft Light Glass Design, similar to Apple's Liquid Glass UI, with a clean, see-through feel across the screen.
The Chinese phone maker has also added more ways to personalise the phone. Users can style the lock screen, stack notifications to keep them tidy, and resize folders on the home screen. These are small changes, but they should make daily use feel more comfortable.
Effortless performance, smooth all the way. #XiaomiHyperOS4 From the system core to apps, each layer is engineered for smoother performance. https://t.co/44AAicf9gV— Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) September 28, 2026
Xiaomi says it has tuned the software for more than 100 common everyday uses. This helps the phone manage its workload better, so apps should open and run more smoothly.
The company also claims that HyperOS 4 improves memory preloading by 33 per cent, even after eight hours of non-stop use. This means apps are more likely to stay ready in the background rather than reload from scratch. Xiaomi says that the new software reduces the scan time for 10,000 photos by 90 per cent.
Effortless aesthetics, beautifully refined.💫 Discover the all-new Soft Light Glass, customisable lock screen, resizable home screen folders, and more. #XiaomiHyperOS4 #Xiaomi https://t.co/cI5bcOed7M— Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) September 17, 2026
HyperOS 4 also comes with Xiaomi's new AI assistant. It also adds AI Speech Recognition, AI Voice Note and the Xiaomi Smart Hub. These tools aim to help with tasks such as turning speech into text, recording quick notes, and connecting devices.