Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series: From Xiaomi 18 Pro, Vivo X500 Ultra, OnePlus 16, And Others To Get Qualcomm's New Chipset First
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset will be used in the upcoming flagship phones from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, iQOO, and others.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Qualcomm has unveiled its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series, on the opening day of Snapdragon Summit 2026. Built using a 2nm process, the processor offers a 13 per cent jump in CPU power, a 44 per cent boost in GPU performance, and 35 per cent faster Neural Processing Unit (NPU) speeds.
The chip comes in two versions: the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a top-tier version called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Major smartphone makers, including Xiaomi, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Honor, Motorola, and RedMagic, will use these chips in their upcoming flagship phones.
Two platforms. One bold vision for the future of mobile.— Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) September 22, 2026
Unveiled at #SnapdragonSummit, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 are powered by the world's first mobile CPU to reach 5GHz, built for the age of agentic AI. pic.twitter.com/XvAv1mm5mb
Xiaomi, OnePlus, and iQOO phones
Xiaomi will be the first to launch a phone with the new chip. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series goes on sale in China today, September 23. The Xiaomi 18 Pro carries the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max gets the more powerful Extreme version.
The OnePlus 16 will follow the Extreme chip. OnePlus has added a special "Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel" that allows games to run at a native 185 frames per second. More details will be shared at OnePlus' gaming event in China on September 28. The iQOO 16 and iQOO Pad Ultra will also launch in China on September 29 with the same Extreme chip.
Adam Zeng, Senior Vice President of Xiaomi Corporation and President of the International Business Department, is here to introduce Xiaomi 18 Pro Series, the world’s first smartphone series powered by @Snapdragon Dual 8 Elites!— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 23, 2026
Watch the full speech here! 👀 pic.twitter.com/c916yBAQ6z
Phones from Vivo, RedMagic, Honor, and Motorola
Apart from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and iQOO, other brands such as Vivo, RedMagic, and Honor are set to follow them. Vivo has stated that it will launch several flagship models with this chipset in the future. According to reports, the Vivo X500 Ultra could launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series chipset in March or April 2027.
The RedMagic 12 Pro+ will be launched in October, carrying the new 8 Elite Extreme processor.
Revealing our most advanced smartphone yet at #SnapdragonSummit, motorola signature 27. Here’s what to look forward to:— motorola (@Moto) September 22, 2026
- Our best camera system yet.
- The only smartphone in the market to feature audio by Bang & Olufsen.
- Unprecedented speeds with @Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme… pic.twitter.com/hGuz5Z9mmd
Meanwhile, Honor's Magic 9 Pro Max will also use the same Extreme chipset, with its launch set for September 28. Lenovo-owned Motorola has also announced its new flagship, the Motorola Signature 27, which will run on the same processor. The company says this phone will launch before the end of this year.