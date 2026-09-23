ETV Bharat / technology

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series: From Xiaomi 18 Pro, Vivo X500 Ultra, OnePlus 16, And Others To Get Qualcomm's New Chipset First

The Xiaomi 18 Pro will launch in China today, carrying the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. ( Image Credit: X/Snapdragon )

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has unveiled its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series, on the opening day of Snapdragon Summit 2026. Built using a 2nm process, the processor offers a 13 per cent jump in CPU power, a 44 per cent boost in GPU performance, and 35 per cent faster Neural Processing Unit (NPU) speeds. The chip comes in two versions: the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a top-tier version called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Major smartphone makers, including Xiaomi, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Honor, Motorola, and RedMagic, will use these chips in their upcoming flagship phones. Xiaomi, OnePlus, and iQOO phones Xiaomi will be the first to launch a phone with the new chip. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series goes on sale in China today, September 23. The Xiaomi 18 Pro carries the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max gets the more powerful Extreme version.