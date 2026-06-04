ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi 17T With 50MP Leica-Tuned Camera Setup, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Xiaomi 17T was officially showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026). Before entering India, the handset was globally launched on May 29.

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has expanded its flagship 17 Series lineup by launching the 17T in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP Leica-based triple camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging. The handset runs Xiaomi's operating system (OS) HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

The Xiaomi 17T comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs Rs 64,999. It is offered in Purple, Blue, and Black colours. The first sale of the device will be on June 10, 2026, via Xiaomi India's official website (mi.com), Amazon, and Xiaomi Retail stores.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese smartphone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 5,000 to HDFC Bank, ICICI, SBI, and American Express credit card holders. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000.

Moreover, HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of a cashback of up to Rs 5,000, in addition to the instant bank discount applied, bringing down the price of the phone to Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Model Price Colours First sale on Available on 12GB + 256GB Rs 59,999 Blue | Black | Purple June 10, 2026 Xiaomi India's official website (mi.com) | Amazon | Xiaomi Retail stores. 12GB + 512GB Rs 64,999

(This is a developing article)