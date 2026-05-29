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Xiaomi 17T With 5x TelePhoto Camera Launched Globally Ahead Of June 4 India Launch: Specifications Revealed

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 17T will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and a 6,500 mAh battery.

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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Xiaomi 17T is scheduled to launch in India on June 4. The device, however, has been announced in select global markets alongside the Xiaomi 17T Pro. The Indian variant of the device is expected to be identical to its global counterpart, since all of the confirmed specifications and features of the device in India are identical to the European variant, which includes the design, chipset, and battery.

The Xiaomi 17T, in Europe, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with Xiaomi's Surge T1 Plus and T1S chips, along with a 3D Ice Loop cooling system. The microsite for the Xiaomi 17T in India also confirms that the phone draws power from the same processor. However, while the global variant comes with support for the Astro Communication system for offline communication over distances of up to 1.3 kilometres in select situations, the Indian variant may not necessarily support this feature.

Just like the global variant, the Xiaomi 17T India model has been confirmed to be backed by a 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast wired charging.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming 17T smartphone in India will feature a Leica camera system with support for a wide focal length that goes from 23mm to 115mm using three different sensors on the back. The camera system includes 5x optical zoom with a telephoto lens and Leica Live Portrait. The camera system also enables various styles, including Telemacro, Tele-Portrait, Tele-Stage, and Ultra Zoom.

The Xiaomi 17T is scheduled to launch in India on June 4, 2026
The Xiaomi 17T is scheduled to launch in India on June 4, 2026 (Xiaomi)

The global variant of Xiaomi 17T features the same triple-rear camera setup, powered by Leica. It sports a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the 17T model in India will feature four TUV Rheinland certifications, including Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Circadian Friendly, and Intelligent Eye Care certifications. The device is expected to sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness.

The Xiaomi 17T is scheduled to launch in India on June 4, 2026
The Xiaomi 17T is scheduled to launch in India on June 4, 2026 (Xiaomi)

The price of the Xiaomi 17T in European markets starts at EUR 749 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which translates to around Rs 83,000 in India. The Indian price could be somewhere around this price, which is also around the same as the iPhone 17 standard variant. The Xiaomi 17T arrives in Black, Blue, Opal White, and Violet colour options.

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