ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi 17T With 5x TelePhoto Camera Launched Globally Ahead Of June 4 India Launch: Specifications Revealed

Hyderabad: Xiaomi 17T is scheduled to launch in India on June 4. The device, however, has been announced in select global markets alongside the Xiaomi 17T Pro. The Indian variant of the device is expected to be identical to its global counterpart, since all of the confirmed specifications and features of the device in India are identical to the European variant, which includes the design, chipset, and battery.

The Xiaomi 17T, in Europe, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with Xiaomi's Surge T1 Plus and T1S chips, along with a 3D Ice Loop cooling system. The microsite for the Xiaomi 17T in India also confirms that the phone draws power from the same processor. However, while the global variant comes with support for the Astro Communication system for offline communication over distances of up to 1.3 kilometres in select situations, the Indian variant may not necessarily support this feature.

Just like the global variant, the Xiaomi 17T India model has been confirmed to be backed by a 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W HyperCharge fast wired charging.