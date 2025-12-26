ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Arrives With 200MP Periscope Telephoto Lens, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Could Launch In India In 2026

Hyderabad: Xiaomi launched the 17 Ultra smartphone in China. It is the fourth model in the Xiaomi 17 Series, which includes the 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max handsets. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 6,800mAh battery, and HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 operating system (OS).

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Notably, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the successor of the Xiaomi Ultra 15.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Price

In China, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is available in three RAM and storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 89,000), the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 7,499 (around Rs 95,000), and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 8,499 (around Rs 1.08 lakh). It is shipped in Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple, and Starry Green colours (translated from Chinese).

Xiaomi 17 Ultra joins the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in China (Image Credits: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will go on sale on December 27 in China via the Xiaomi online store.

Will Xiaomi 17 Ultra be launched in India?

Similar to the Xiaomi Ultra 15, the newly launched Xiaomi Ultra 17 is also expected to arrive in the Indian market. Recently, the Chinese phone maker shared on X highlighting its collaboration with Leica to develop a “next-generation optical system” to enhance mobile photography. The post indicated that a set of Xiaomi flagship phones will be launched in India, suggesting the arrival of the Xiaomi 17 Series, which debuted in China in September 2025.