Xiaomi 17 Ultra Arrives With 200MP Periscope Telephoto Lens, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Could Launch In India In 2026
Starting at around Rs 89,000, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra succeeds the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, featuring a better processor and upgraded triple rear camera setup.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi launched the 17 Ultra smartphone in China. It is the fourth model in the Xiaomi 17 Series, which includes the 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max handsets. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 6,800mAh battery, and HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 operating system (OS).
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Notably, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the successor of the Xiaomi Ultra 15.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Price
In China, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is available in three RAM and storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 89,000), the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 7,499 (around Rs 95,000), and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 8,499 (around Rs 1.08 lakh). It is shipped in Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple, and Starry Green colours (translated from Chinese).
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will go on sale on December 27 in China via the Xiaomi online store.
Will Xiaomi 17 Ultra be launched in India?
Similar to the Xiaomi Ultra 15, the newly launched Xiaomi Ultra 17 is also expected to arrive in the Indian market. Recently, the Chinese phone maker shared on X highlighting its collaboration with Leica to develop a “next-generation optical system” to enhance mobile photography. The post indicated that a set of Xiaomi flagship phones will be launched in India, suggesting the arrival of the Xiaomi 17 Series, which debuted in China in September 2025.
A new era in optics begins.— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 25, 2025
In collaboration with @leica_camera, our strategic co-engineering brings you a next-generation optical system that elevates mobile imaging to new heights.
Launching globally in 2026. pic.twitter.com/TEJqgbckeS
The Xiaomi 17 Series includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max handsets.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra may be launched alongside the Xiaomi 17 Series or separately in 2026 to maintain its flagship exclusivity.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Specifications
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,060 nits of peak brightness, and Dragon Crystal Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with an Adreno 840 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
It has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP LOFIC Ominivision 1050L primary camera with a 1-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The handset also features a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.2x to 4.3x continuous optical zoom support.
The phone supports video recording up to 8K resolution and has a 50MP front-facing camera.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6,800mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It carries IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition
Xiaomi also teased the upcoming arrival of a Leica Edition Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which has been confirmed to come with a DSLR-style physical rotary zoom ring on the back. The company revealed that the Leica Edition device will feature a “Master Zoom Ring”, which may let users adjust zoom levels by rotating it.