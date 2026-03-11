ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi 17 And 17 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched In India: Price, Specification, Offers

Xiaomi 17 Ultra on the left and Xiaomi 17 on the right. ( Image Credit: X/Xiaomi India )

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the 17 Series in India. It includes the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both handsets were showcased at the recently held Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. They are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both devices feature 120Hz OLED displays, Leica-tuned rear camera setups, and support HyperCharge wired and wireless charging. They run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, while the 17 includes two RAM and storage options. They also have an IP rating for protection against dust and water ingress. The Xiaomi 17 comes in three colour options, while the 17 Ultra is offered in two shades.

Xiaomi 17 Series: Price, availability, offers

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, priced at Rs 1,39,999. It comes in White and Black colours.

The Xiaomi 17 comes in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 89,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 99,999. It is offered in Black, Venture Green, and Ice Blue shades.