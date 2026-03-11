Xiaomi 17 And 17 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 120Hz OLED Displays Launched In India: Price, Specification, Offers
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes in White and Black colours, while the 17 is offered in Black, Ice Blue, and Venture Green shades.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the 17 Series in India. It includes the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Both handsets were showcased at the recently held Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. They are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both devices feature 120Hz OLED displays, Leica-tuned rear camera setups, and support HyperCharge wired and wireless charging. They run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, while the 17 includes two RAM and storage options. They also have an IP rating for protection against dust and water ingress. The Xiaomi 17 comes in three colour options, while the 17 Ultra is offered in two shades.
Xiaomi 17 Series: Price, availability, offers
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, priced at Rs 1,39,999. It comes in White and Black colours.
The Xiaomi 17 comes in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 89,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 99,999. It is offered in Black, Venture Green, and Ice Blue shades.
Both devices will be available for sale on March 13, 2026, via the company’s official website (mi.com/in), Amazon, and select retail stores.
As part of launch offers, Xiaomi is providing an instant bank discount of Rs 10,000 for SBI credit holders. This brings down the prices of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Rs 1,29,999.
In addition, the 512GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 17 will be at the price of the 256GB storage model, as part of the Early Bird Offer starting from March 13 until March 17, 2026. This means that the 12GB + 512GB variant will be priced at Rs 89,999. The Chinese tech company is offering a free Phone Damage Protection Plan worth Rs 9,999 with the Xiaomi 17.
Moreover, during the Early Bird Offer, customers can get the Xiaomi Professional Photography Kit Pro for free, worth Rs 19,999.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|Xiaomi 17 Ultra
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,39,999
|White | Black
|Xiaomi 17
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 89,999
|Black | Venture Green | Ice Blue
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 99,999
(This is a developing story.)