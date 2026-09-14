ETV Bharat / technology

Xi Jinping Pushes Open Source AI Plan At BRICS Summit In Delhi

Hyderabad: Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a new China-led plan to boost cooperation on open source artificial intelligence (AI) among BRICS nations, as Beijing seeks greater global influence over the technology.

Speaking at the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13, 2026, Xi said China would take the lead in building a BRICS community focused on open source AI. He said the initiative would support countries working together to build and apply large language models, and would also include specialised seminars and training courses for AI development.

According to a Bloomberg report, this open source push formed part of a wider set of five initiatives that Xi put forward at the summit. He described it as a people-centred approach, saying AI should be developed for good and that the world needed a shared, consensus-based framework to govern the technology globally.

A day before this speech, Xi had already invited BRCIS members to join the World AI Cooperation Organisation, a body founded by Beijing earlier this year. According to the Chinese government, 29 countries signed the organisation's founding agreement on July 16. Headquartered in Shanghai, the World AI Cooperation Organisation prominently include member nations such as Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, and Brazil. Notably, no European Union country is part of the group.

Despite Xi's efforts, his proposal did not appear in the BRICS joint declaration released on Saturday. Instead, the declaration simply called for international cooperation to improve access to AI resources, while also stressing the need to maintain safety, security, and reliability in AI systems. This suggests other BRICS members, including India and the UAE, have not yet fully embraced China's vision.