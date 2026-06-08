ETV Bharat / technology

XBOX Unveils X25 Limited Edition Console In Translucent OG Green Design To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Hyderabad: XBOX, Microsoft's gaming wing, has unveiled a special XBOX console, the X25 Limited Edition, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the brand in the industry. The design of the new console is heavily inspired by the original XBOX console. The limited edition gaming console comprises the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console and the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition, both finished in a translucent OG Green design with roots to classic XBOX hardware throughout. The collection is set to arrive in select markets in November, with pricing and pre-order details to be confirmed at a later date.

XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition

The main highlight of the Series X25 is its design. Notably, it is the first time XBOX has applied a translucent design to the Xbox Series X form factor. Under the see-through shell, the hardware retains the full specifications of the standard Series X, including 1TB of onboard storage.