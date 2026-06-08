XBOX Unveils X25 Limited Edition Console In Translucent OG Green Design To Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Microsoft has revealed the XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition console and wireless controller in translucent OG Green to mark 25 years of the XBOX brand.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: XBOX, Microsoft's gaming wing, has unveiled a special XBOX console, the X25 Limited Edition, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the brand in the industry. The design of the new console is heavily inspired by the original XBOX console. The limited edition gaming console comprises the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console and the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition, both finished in a translucent OG Green design with roots to classic XBOX hardware throughout. The collection is set to arrive in select markets in November, with pricing and pre-order details to be confirmed at a later date.
XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition
The main highlight of the Series X25 is its design. Notably, it is the first time XBOX has applied a translucent design to the Xbox Series X form factor. Under the see-through shell, the hardware retains the full specifications of the standard Series X, including 1TB of onboard storage.
The design features several references to the original XBOX. The iconic "X" logo illuminates in green at startup, which is a direct callback to the original console's boot sequence. Moreover, the XBOX 25th Anniversary logo features on the front panel alongside additional design details celebrating the brand's history and its community.
XBOX Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition
The wireless controller that accompanies the limited console adopts the same translucent OG Green aesthetic and features a fully transparent back case and battery door, through which the classic Xbox logo is visible. The original "ABXY" button colours are retained, and the bumper buttons pay tribute to the black and white buttons found on the original Duke controller, one of the most recognisable peripherals in XBOX history. The company mentions that the controller will be available both as part of the console bundle and as a standalone purchase.