ETV Bharat / technology

XBOX To Limit Free Cloud Gaming Hours From November

XBOX says this change will affect around 4 per cent of Game Pass users, mainly those who use cloud gaming heavily. Once a subscriber uses up their monthly hours, they will be able to buy extra cloud gaming time through the XBOX store. However, pricing and options may differ depending on the country, and full details will be shared closer to launch.

Under the new system, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get 15 hours of cloud gaming per month, Game Pass Premium subscribers will get 10 hours, and Game Pass Essential subscribers will get five hours. Right now, most subscribers can stream games through the cloud with no time limit at all.

Hyderabad: XBOX has announced that XBOX Cloud Gaming will no longer be unlimited for Game Pass subscribers starting in November. Instead, each Game Pass plan will come with a fixed number of cloud gaming hours every month.

Alongside this change, XBOX is also introducing a way to use cloud gaming without paying for Game Pass at all. Starting in November, anyone will be able to buy cloud gaming hours directly through the XBOX store and use them to stream games they already own, as long as the games support cloud play.

This new option is aimed at people who only want to use cloud gaming occasionally, rather than committing to a monthly subscription. It could also help XBOX One owners to play newer games made for the XBOX Series X|S, without requiring to buy new hardware. XBOX says this could be especially helpful in regions where consoles are hard to find or too expensive.

XBOX says charging for cloud gaming will affect around 4 per cent of Game Pass users, especially heavy users. (Image Credit: XBOX)

Why is this change happening?

XBOX explained that running cloud gaming becomes more expensive as more people use it for longer periods. By introducing monthly limits, the company says it can keep the service running reliably while continuing to improve it. XBOX admitted that for some players this will likely mean paying more to keep gaming the same way they do now.

Details about pricing, extra hour purchases, supported games, and market availability will be shared in November, closer to when the changes take effect. XBOX also said it will monitor feedback from players both before and after the update, and may make further adjustments based on their response.