As GTA 6 Breaks Every Pre-Order Record, Cloud Gaming Brings It To Old-Gen Xbox One Console
While the old-gen Xbox One console lacks the hardware to run graphics-intensive GTA 6, it can stream the game via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has become the most pre-ordered title of all time, while also setting individual records for pre-sales on both the Microsoft Store and the Sony PlayStation Store. While the game is only compatible with new-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S, gamers with an older Xbox One can still enjoy Rockstar's upcoming action-adventure open-world title.
The Xbox team confirmed in a blog post that GTA 6 will be playable on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming, starting at 1 AM ET (11:30 AM IST) on day one (November 19, 2026).
Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to XBOX Cloud Gaming at launch! Starting November 19 at 1 AM ET, you can stream it on XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S. Play it natively on XBOX Series X|S for the highest fidelity experience. Pre-install is now available, so you’re ready to play at launch: https://t.co/1zrDSlEng7— XBOX (@XBOX) November 10, 2026
Normally, a game being available on Xbox Cloud Gaming means players can stream it on any medium, including a TV, smartphone, PC, or the web. However, GTA 6 on cloud appears to be restricted to just the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as the blog only mentions these three consoles.
The limitation could be part of the deal between Xbox and Rockstar Games' parent, Take-Two Interactive. "Today marks the first step in our new 10-year strategic partnership with Take-Two. GTA VI, already the most pre-ordered game ever on Microsoft Store, will be playable on XBOX One through cloud gaming when it launches on November 19," Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said in an X post.
Grand Theft Auto VI is the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history! Mark the occasion with a video showcasing why GTAVI plays best on PS5 Get ready for launch on November 19 by clearing PS5 storage space and pre-loading today: https://t.co/wTPa5E4DJY https://t.co/WTQvHQs9cI— PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 10, 2026
Considering the demanding nature of GTA 6, it will run at 30fps across PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The main advantage of a PS5 Pro is ray-traced shadows and support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). The game on Xbox One will use Xbox Series S graphics settings when cloud-streamed with Xbox Cloud Gaming.
In addition to GTA 6, Microsoft is also planning to add Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more games to Xbox Cloud Gaming in “the coming months”.
Grand Theft Auto VI pre-loading is now available for everyone who has pre-ordered. If you still have yet to pre-order, now’s the time to make sure you're prepared for November 19: https://t.co/LUoPLobocD https://t.co/TLtJUSFBwN— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 10, 2026
Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated titles, set to release on November 19, 2026, more than a decade after Grand Theft Auto V. It has officially become the most pre-ordered game of all time, surpassing Cyberpunk 2077's record of 8 million pre-orders.
According to Sensor Tower, GTA 6 registered 9.69 million pre-orders, with nearly 2 million added in the past week alone—generating around $942 million in revenue for the company before its release. As per the report, over 75 per cent of the pre-orders are on PlayStation, with 25 per cent going to Xbox consoles.