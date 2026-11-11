ETV Bharat / technology

As GTA 6 Breaks Every Pre-Order Record, Cloud Gaming Brings It To Old-Gen Xbox One Console

GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026 ( Rockstar Games )

Hyderabad: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has become the most pre-ordered title of all time, while also setting individual records for pre-sales on both the Microsoft Store and the Sony PlayStation Store. While the game is only compatible with new-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S, gamers with an older Xbox One can still enjoy Rockstar's upcoming action-adventure open-world title.

The Xbox team confirmed in a blog post that GTA 6 will be playable on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming, starting at 1 AM ET (11:30 AM IST) on day one (November 19, 2026).

Normally, a game being available on Xbox Cloud Gaming means players can stream it on any medium, including a TV, smartphone, PC, or the web. However, GTA 6 on cloud appears to be restricted to just the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as the blog only mentions these three consoles. The limitation could be part of the deal between Xbox and Rockstar Games' parent, Take-Two Interactive. "Today marks the first step in our new 10-year strategic partnership with Take-Two. GTA VI, already the most pre-ordered game ever on Microsoft Store, will be playable on XBOX One through cloud gaming when it launches on November 19," Xbox CEO Asha Sharma said in an X post.