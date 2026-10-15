ETV Bharat / technology

XBOX Launches Nano Controller, Its Compact Gamepad Yet, At $49.99

Hyderabad: XBOX has launched the Nano Controller, its smallest gamepad so far, which is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are open, and it goes on sale in November 2026 in many countries, including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). An official India launch of the controller has not yet been confirmed by the company.

Xbox says the Nano is a little over 5 inches long and weighs 100 grams. This makes it shorter and lighter than most modern smartphones. Despite its size, it has all 18 standard gameplay inputs, so the layout will feel familiar to players.

Xbox Nano Controller

The company says the controller is made for younger players, people with smaller hands and anyone who wants something to use on the go. The low price also makes it an easy way to add an extra pad for family games. One example is Minecraft Dungeons II, where up to four heroes can team up in the living room or online.

Its pocket-sized design means it easily slips into a bag, compared to the standard controller. Players can take it on trips, to visit friends and family, or simply use it to play games such as Forza Horizon 5 beyond the living room.

The controller has a rechargeable battery and a programmable Action button. This can be set up for screenshots, gameplay capture or other shortcuts that players use often. It connects through Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, so it works with many compatible devices.