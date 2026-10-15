XBOX Launches Nano Controller, Its Compact Gamepad Yet, At $49.99
XBOX has revealed the Nano Controller, its smallest and lightest pad yet. It costs $49.99, fits in a pocket and goes on sale in November.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: XBOX has launched the Nano Controller, its smallest gamepad so far, which is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are open, and it goes on sale in November 2026 in many countries, including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). An official India launch of the controller has not yet been confirmed by the company.
Xbox says the Nano is a little over 5 inches long and weighs 100 grams. This makes it shorter and lighter than most modern smartphones. Despite its size, it has all 18 standard gameplay inputs, so the layout will feel familiar to players.
Xbox Nano Controller
The company says the controller is made for younger players, people with smaller hands and anyone who wants something to use on the go. The low price also makes it an easy way to add an extra pad for family games. One example is Minecraft Dungeons II, where up to four heroes can team up in the living room or online.
Its pocket-sized design means it easily slips into a bag, compared to the standard controller. Players can take it on trips, to visit friends and family, or simply use it to play games such as Forza Horizon 5 beyond the living room.
The controller has a rechargeable battery and a programmable Action button. This can be set up for screenshots, gameplay capture or other shortcuts that players use often. It connects through Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, so it works with many compatible devices.
Availability
The Nano Controller will arrive in November in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, the UK, and the US. More countries will follow. Prices and availability vary, so it is advised that buyers check with their local Microsoft Store or an authorised retailer.
We've got a little something new to show you! Hop into your favorite games with our pocketable XBOX Nano Controller: https://t.co/DPU58BuTEm https://t.co/c2jYeeaLI4— XBOX (@XBOX) October 14, 2026
Holiday offers
Xbox is teaming up with Samsung on a deal in the US this upcoming holiday season. New members who buy selected Samsung TVs will get a Nano Controller and two months of Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox app is available through the Gaming Hub on Samsung TVs in selected regions, where players can use their monthly cloud playtime to try hundreds of Game Pass titles by simply connecting the controller.
A similar US offer is planned with Meta. New members who buy a Meta Quest will receive a Nano Controller and a two-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription.