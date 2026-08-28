ETV Bharat / technology

XBOX Lets Players Turn Physical Game Discs Into Digital Copies, Testing Starts August 31

Most disc-based games for XBOX One and XBOX Series X support the new feature. ( Image Credit: XBOX Wire )

Hyderabad: XBOX has announced a new feature that allows players to turn their physical game discs into digital copies. It gives them more flexibility in how they access and play their games. Testing for the feature will begin next week, on August 31, 2026, for members of the XBOX Insider programme.

The update is aimed at players who have built up game libraries over many years, often mixing disc-based and digital purchases across different generations of XBOX consoles. Microsoft's gaming wing says the goal is to make it easier for disc-based game libraries to carry forward as technology continues to change.

How does the feature work?

Most disc-based games for XBOX One and XBOX Series X support the new feature. To use it, players will simply need to insert a supported disc into an XBOX One or XBOX Series X console and launch the game. Once the game is launched, players can claim a digital entitlement for that title. After claiming the entitlement, players gain access to digital benefits such as XBOX Play Anywhere and XBOX Cloud Gaming, where these are supported for that game.

Notably, the physical disc itself will continue to work exactly as before, meaning players are not giving anything up by claiming the digital version.