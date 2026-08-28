XBOX Lets Players Turn Physical Game Discs Into Digital Copies, Testing Starts August 31
XBOX is rolling out a new feature that allows players to claim digital versions of their disc games.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: XBOX has announced a new feature that allows players to turn their physical game discs into digital copies. It gives them more flexibility in how they access and play their games. Testing for the feature will begin next week, on August 31, 2026, for members of the XBOX Insider programme.
The update is aimed at players who have built up game libraries over many years, often mixing disc-based and digital purchases across different generations of XBOX consoles. Microsoft's gaming wing says the goal is to make it easier for disc-based game libraries to carry forward as technology continues to change.
How does the feature work?
Most disc-based games for XBOX One and XBOX Series X support the new feature. To use it, players will simply need to insert a supported disc into an XBOX One or XBOX Series X console and launch the game. Once the game is launched, players can claim a digital entitlement for that title. After claiming the entitlement, players gain access to digital benefits such as XBOX Play Anywhere and XBOX Cloud Gaming, where these are supported for that game.
Notably, the physical disc itself will continue to work exactly as before, meaning players are not giving anything up by claiming the digital version.
Get more out of your game discs.— XBOX (@XBOX) August 26, 2026
We're rolling out a new feature starting with XBOX Insiders next week that will allow many of your discs to get the benefits of digital. Wherever you play, your physical library now goes with you.
Learn more here: https://t.co/bzvd11t6cK pic.twitter.com/n2ubVnvfiy
Part of a wider preservation effort
XBOX described its update as part of a broader effort to preserve access to games as hardware, technology, and distribution methods continue to change over time. The company notes that protecting the games people already own is becoming increasingly important as the industry evolves.
This update comes at a time when Japanese tech giant Sony has officially announced it will stop producing physical game discs for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles, starting in January 2028. While players will still be able to play their existing physical disc libraries, anyone who wants to experience future Sony releases will be forced to transition entirely to digital formats.
XBOX says its update will launch with support for thousands of titles, with more expected to be added gradually over time. Not every disc-based game will be included at launch, but Microsoft says this marks an important step towards giving players greater confidence that the games they bought will remain accessible to them for years to come.