Microsoft Introduces XBOX Labs To Bring Games To Browsers And New Devices
Microsoft has setup XBOX Labs, a small team that will turn new technology into products, with a focus on playing XBOX games in web browsers.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced the formation of XBOX Labs, a small team of game makers, engineers, and scientists that will turn new technology into products for XBOX players and developers. The announcement puts special focus on web browsers and on bringing new and older games to devices they were never built for. XBOX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asha Sharma says she asked Scott Van Vliet, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), to setup the XBOX Labs. The announcement does not mention any products, release dates, or prices.
Why was XBOX Labs created?
The announcement points to recent projects by fans as the trigger. Sharma writes that in recent weeks, games have been "rapidly decompiled and rebuilt" so they can run on hardware they were not made for.
Some Windows PC games have been changed to run on Apple Silicon. Others have been moved into a browser using WebAssembly and WebGPU. The announcement says it now has close to 90 per cent global browser support.
Today we're standing up XBOX LABS (https://t.co/dJSufI1vni). Here is the note that I sent to the team: Team, The first video games emerged some 75 years ago. In the time since, there have been booms and busts, but every year there are more great games to play, more devices to play them, and best of all, more people than ever playing. That growth helped make XBOX what it is today, and we've helped shape the industry in return, from bringing hard drives to consoles and online gaming through Xbox Live to Game Pass and cloud gaming, alongside franchises that have brought millions of people together. In recent weeks, we've seen games rapidly decompiled and rebuilt to run on hardware they were never originally designed to support. Windows PC builds have been translated to run on Apple Silicon or ported to run inside a browser through WebAssembly and WebGPU, the latter now approaching 90% global browser support. Perhaps more surprisingly, we've seen many of the biggest games in the world have been remixed into the source code of another. These experiments challenge long-held assumptions about our industry: the tether between software and hardware, the boundary between creation and play, and how people discover and experience games. While it is hard to predict the future of gaming, it is easy to see the possibilities in making great games easier to access, giving old games new life and allowing more players to become creators and co-creators. These are unmistakably good outcomes for players, even when (and sometimes because) they challenge our existing business models. To explore these possibilities, I’ve asked Scott to stand-up XBOX LABS, a small group of game makers, engineers and scientists whose job is to turn emerging ideas into things our players and developers can experience. We'll build in the open, learn from what people do, and measure success by whether more people are playing and creating. I think XBOX has an important role to play here. Coding became the first major workload for agents because they can write, run, and test software. Games share many of those same properties, and people spend more than 72 billion hours a year playing XBOX games, roughly five times the estimated time spent writing code worldwide. We've spent 25 years learning how to make great games, and I want our game makers to help shape what these new technologies make possible. As we learn, we’ll share the tools we build with developers across the industry, just as we always have. Our priorities aren't changing. We remain committed to the 4Cs, to making great games, to our hardware and to being responsible stewards of IP and the communities built around it. LABS gives us a way to explore new technology that is game design led without abandoning the work already underway. Asha— ASHA (@asha_shar) October 13, 2026
Sharma calls these results good for players, "even when (and sometimes because) they challenge our existing business models." XBOX Labs will explore the same ideas from inside Microsoft. The idea is to provide easier access to games, new life for older titles, and tools that help more players become creators.
The announcement says XBOX Labs is not just a research group. Its job is to turn new ideas into things players and developers can try for themselves. Sharma says the team will build in the open, learn from what players do, and judge its success by whether more people are playing and creating. Microsoft also plans to share the tools it builds with developers across the industry.
Sharma links the effort of AI agents too. She says coding was the first big task for agents because they can write, run, and test software, and she argues that games work in the same way.
According to the announcement, people spend more than 72 billion hours a year playing XBOX games. This is about five times the estimated time people spend writing code around the world.
What does this mean for players?
The project builds on Xbox's backward compatibility work, which began more than 10 years ago. It also builds on the disc-to-digital scheme, which allows players to turn their physical games into digital copies. It supports Sharma's goal of reaching one billion players every day.
Sharma says XBOX's current priorities have not changed. The company is still committed to making games, building hardware, and looking after its IP and the communities around it. XBOX Labs will explore new technology "without abandoning the work already underway."
For now, there is nothing for players to install or sign up for.
It is worth noting that the introduction of XBOX Labs comes a week after the launch of XBOX XP. It is a division of the gaming brand for film and TV projects. Microsoft has not said which games XBOX Labs will start with, or which platforms beyond the browser it will aim for. It has also not said whether releases will be free, sold upfront, or paid for via in-game purchases or adverts.