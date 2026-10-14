ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Introduces XBOX Labs To Bring Games To Browsers And New Devices

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced the formation of XBOX Labs, a small team of game makers, engineers, and scientists that will turn new technology into products for XBOX players and developers. The announcement puts special focus on web browsers and on bringing new and older games to devices they were never built for. XBOX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asha Sharma says she asked Scott Van Vliet, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), to setup the XBOX Labs. The announcement does not mention any products, release dates, or prices.

The announcement points to recent projects by fans as the trigger. Sharma writes that in recent weeks, games have been "rapidly decompiled and rebuilt" so they can run on hardware they were not made for.

Some Windows PC games have been changed to run on Apple Silicon. Others have been moved into a browser using WebAssembly and WebGPU. The announcement says it now has close to 90 per cent global browser support.

Sharma calls these results good for players, "even when (and sometimes because) they challenge our existing business models." XBOX Labs will explore the same ideas from inside Microsoft. The idea is to provide easier access to games, new life for older titles, and tools that help more players become creators.

The announcement says XBOX Labs is not just a research group. Its job is to turn new ideas into things players and developers can try for themselves. Sharma says the team will build in the open, learn from what players do, and judge its success by whether more people are playing and creating. Microsoft also plans to share the tools it builds with developers across the industry.

Sharma links the effort of AI agents too. She says coding was the first big task for agents because they can write, run, and test software, and she argues that games work in the same way.