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Microsoft Introduces XBOX Labs To Bring Games To Browsers And New Devices

Microsoft has setup XBOX Labs, a small team that will turn new technology into products, with a focus on playing XBOX games in web browsers.

Microsoft Introduces XBOX Labs To Bring Games To Browsers And New Devices
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced the formation of XBOX Labs, a small team of game makers, engineers, and scientists that will turn new technology into products for XBOX players and developers. The announcement puts special focus on web browsers and on bringing new and older games to devices they were never built for. XBOX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asha Sharma says she asked Scott Van Vliet, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), to setup the XBOX Labs. The announcement does not mention any products, release dates, or prices.

Why was XBOX Labs created?

The announcement points to recent projects by fans as the trigger. Sharma writes that in recent weeks, games have been "rapidly decompiled and rebuilt" so they can run on hardware they were not made for.

Some Windows PC games have been changed to run on Apple Silicon. Others have been moved into a browser using WebAssembly and WebGPU. The announcement says it now has close to 90 per cent global browser support.

Sharma calls these results good for players, "even when (and sometimes because) they challenge our existing business models." XBOX Labs will explore the same ideas from inside Microsoft. The idea is to provide easier access to games, new life for older titles, and tools that help more players become creators.

The announcement says XBOX Labs is not just a research group. Its job is to turn new ideas into things players and developers can try for themselves. Sharma says the team will build in the open, learn from what players do, and judge its success by whether more people are playing and creating. Microsoft also plans to share the tools it builds with developers across the industry.

Sharma links the effort of AI agents too. She says coding was the first big task for agents because they can write, run, and test software, and she argues that games work in the same way.

According to the announcement, people spend more than 72 billion hours a year playing XBOX games. This is about five times the estimated time people spend writing code around the world.

Microsoft Introduces XBOX Labs To Bring Games To Browsers And New Devices
XBOX Labs is a small team of ame makers, engineers, and scientists that will turn new technology into products for XBOX players and developers. (Image Credit: XBOX)

What does this mean for players?

The project builds on Xbox's backward compatibility work, which began more than 10 years ago. It also builds on the disc-to-digital scheme, which allows players to turn their physical games into digital copies. It supports Sharma's goal of reaching one billion players every day.

Sharma says XBOX's current priorities have not changed. The company is still committed to making games, building hardware, and looking after its IP and the communities around it. XBOX Labs will explore new technology "without abandoning the work already underway."

For now, there is nothing for players to install or sign up for.

It is worth noting that the introduction of XBOX Labs comes a week after the launch of XBOX XP. It is a division of the gaming brand for film and TV projects. Microsoft has not said which games XBOX Labs will start with, or which platforms beyond the browser it will aim for. It has also not said whether releases will be free, sold upfront, or paid for via in-game purchases or adverts.

Also Read: Microsoft Patents Ad-Credit System To Show Ads During Gameplay On PC And Xbox

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