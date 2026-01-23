ETV Bharat / technology

Xbox Developer Direct 2026 Reveals Gameplay Footage Of Forza Horizon 6, Fable: Everything Announced

Hyderabad: Xbox Developer Direct 2026 showcased four upcoming Xbox titles, set to be launched this year, revealing new details, such as launch timelines, gameplay footage, and developer insights. The event featured presentations from game studios like Playground Games, Game Freak, and Double Fine Productions.

The Playground Games showcased both Forza Horizon 6 and the Fable reboot, Game Freak presented Beast of Reincarnation, and Double Fine Productions exhibited a new multiplayer title, Kiln (a surprise reveal).

Xbox has confirmed that all four games will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass and be accessible in the cross-platform initiative, Xbox Play Anywhere, through which users be able to play on Xbox consoles, PC, Xbox Cloud, and perform cross saves and cross progression.

Forza Horizon 6

Launch: May 19, 2026

Forza Horizon 6 will be based on a Japanese setting. The gameplay footage of the open-world racing series showcased dense urban areas, mountainous roads, and seasonal environments influenced by Japanese geography and car culture.

According to the developers, Forza Horizon 6 features the largest and most detailed map in the series to date. The upcoming game will feature new customisable garages, a personal estate system, drag meets, and time-attack circuits. In terms of cars, Forza Horizon 6 will include more than 550 vehicles at launch, including the 2025 GR GT Prototype and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser.

The open-world racing series game will be available from day one on Game Pass Ultimate, with a PlayStation 5 (PS5) release planned later this year.

Fable

Launch: Autumn 2026