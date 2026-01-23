Xbox Developer Direct 2026 Reveals Gameplay Footage Of Forza Horizon 6, Fable: Everything Announced
In addition to Playground Games' reveals, Game Freak presented Beast of Reincarnation, and Double Fine Productions exhibited Kiln at the Xbox Developer Direct 2026.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xbox Developer Direct 2026 showcased four upcoming Xbox titles, set to be launched this year, revealing new details, such as launch timelines, gameplay footage, and developer insights. The event featured presentations from game studios like Playground Games, Game Freak, and Double Fine Productions.
The Playground Games showcased both Forza Horizon 6 and the Fable reboot, Game Freak presented Beast of Reincarnation, and Double Fine Productions exhibited a new multiplayer title, Kiln (a surprise reveal).
Xbox has confirmed that all four games will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass and be accessible in the cross-platform initiative, Xbox Play Anywhere, through which users be able to play on Xbox consoles, PC, Xbox Cloud, and perform cross saves and cross progression.
Forza Horizon 6
Launch: May 19, 2026
Forza Horizon 6 will be based on a Japanese setting. The gameplay footage of the open-world racing series showcased dense urban areas, mountainous roads, and seasonal environments influenced by Japanese geography and car culture.
According to the developers, Forza Horizon 6 features the largest and most detailed map in the series to date. The upcoming game will feature new customisable garages, a personal estate system, drag meets, and time-attack circuits. In terms of cars, Forza Horizon 6 will include more than 550 vehicles at launch, including the 2025 GR GT Prototype and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser.
The open-world racing series game will be available from day one on Game Pass Ultimate, with a PlayStation 5 (PS5) release planned later this year.
Fable
Launch: Autumn 2026
The much-awaited Fable reboot will be set in Albion, as in the original game. The rebooted version aims to retain the franchise’s core elements, including player choice, moral consequences, and its distinctly British tone, in a modern open-world action RPG experience.
The presentation showcased character customisation, a redesigned morality system, and dynamic Non-Player Character (NPC) behaviour. The Xbox Developer Direct 2026 also presented new combat footage featuring both familiar and new enemies.
Fable reboot will be released on PS5 and Steam, along with Xbox platforms and Game Pass Ultimate.
Beast of Reincarnation
Launch: Summer 2026
The Beast of Reincarnation will be a new action RPG, set in a distant, post-apocalyptic version of Japan around the year 4026 AD.
Emma will be the main protagonist of the game, who is afflicted by a condition called “blight”, which erases her memories and emotions, but grants her plant-based abilities. She is accompanied by a dog companion, Koo.
The game studio, Game Freak, describes Beast of Reincarnation as a “one-person, one-dog action RPG.” It will include real-time combat with menu-based tactical abilities. When Emma handles fast-paced melee attacks, Koo’s skills will be activated via a system that briefly slows time, adding a strategic layer, which is seen in turn-based RPGs.
The Beast of Reincarnation will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Game Pass Ultimate.
Kiln
Launch: Spring 2026
Kiln will be an online multiplayer game, which will blend arena combat with pottery crafting. It will feature 4v4 matches where players will create ceramic armour on a pottery wheel, and the shape and size of each creation will determine combat abilities.
Kiln will be available on Xbox platforms, PC, PlayStation 5, and Game Pass Ultimate.