ETV Bharat / technology

xAI Launched Grok 4.1, An AI Model That Surpasses Gemini 2.5 Pro And GPT-5 In Emotional Intelligence

xAI's new Grok 4.1 model is available to all users via Grok chat ( Image Credits: xAI )

According to a blog post shared by xAI, the company conducted a gradual, silent rollout of Grok 4.1 between November 1 and 14, 2025, across grok.com, X, and mobile apps. The company conducted blind “pairwise evaluations” on live traffic. It showcased that the new Grok 4.1 model was preferred 64.78 per cent of the time over Grok 4, due to its enhanced creativity and intelligence.

Hyderabad: Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has launched Grok 4.1, a new and upgraded version of its AI model that succeeds Grok 4. The company claims the latest AI model is more creative, emotionally intelligent, and makes fewer mistakes. It is available for all users on grok.com, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the Grok app on iOS and Android. The new AI model will soon be launched in the Auto mode and can be explicitly selected as “Grok 4.1” in the AI model picker.

LMArena text evaluation: In LMArena’s text evaluation, Grok 4.1 Thinking mode secured the first position with 1,483 points, which was followed by Grok 4.1, scoring 1,465 points. Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro scored 1,452 points, which were 31 points lower than the Grok 4.1 Thinking mode. Notably, LMArena is a platform to compare the quality of text-based tasks in different large language models (LLMs)

Emotional intelligence (EQ): xAI’s internal testing showcased that Grok 4.1 secured 1,585 points in EQ-Bench and 1,586 points in Thinking mode. This score is claimed to be better than Gemini 2.5 Pro, OpenAI’s GPT-5, which secured 1,460 and 1,364 points, respectively. This indicates that Grok 4.1 is now better at understanding the tone, mood, and emotions of users and can respond accordingly.

Creative writing: The creative writing was compared based on the AI model’s ability to create social media posts, short stories, creative scripts, captions, ad copy, and others naturally and expressively. Grok 4.1 secured 1,708.6 points on the Creative Writing v3 benchmark, while Grok 4.1 Thinking scored 1,721.9 points, being 34.3 points (1,756,2) behind the Polaris Alpha (early GPT 5.1) AI model.

Reduced hallucinations: According to xAI’s blog post, during Grok 4.1’s post-training, the company focused on the model’s hallucinations of facts, especially on information-seeking prompts. The Grok 4.1 scored 12.09 per cent on hallucination rate and 9.89 per cent on FActScore rating.