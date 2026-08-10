ETV Bharat / technology

Grok Imagine Image 2.0: How xAI's New AI Model Is Different From Others

According to the Arena leaderboard, Grok Imagine Image 2.0 took second place behind OpenAI's GPT Image 2. ( Image Credit: xAI )

The competition among Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies is fierce, as day by day, every other company comes up with a new update, far better than its previous one. On this note, Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, xAI launched the upgraded version of Grok's image generation tool, Imagine Image 2.0, on August 7, 2026. Unlike other AI tools that are built specifically to create new pictures, the new model focuses more on making precise changes to the existing images. Grok Imagine Image 2.0 is currently available through Grok's web version at grok.com/imagine, as well as on the iOS and Android apps under Quality Mode. More control for users The biggest highlight of Image 2.0 is its targeted editing ability. Instead of regenerating an entire image, users can now edit just one specific part of it. This is made possible through a new Magic Wand feature, which lets users select a particular area of a picture and change only that part. The model also includes tools like background removal and improved segmentation, which could prove useful for tasks such as product photography, social media content, and marketing campaigns.