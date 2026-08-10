Grok Imagine Image 2.0: How xAI's New AI Model Is Different From Others
xAI has launched Grok Imagine Image 2.0, an upgraded AI image model that focuses on precise editing rather than creating pictures from scratch.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
The competition among Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies is fierce, as day by day, every other company comes up with a new update, far better than its previous one. On this note, Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, xAI launched the upgraded version of Grok's image generation tool, Imagine Image 2.0, on August 7, 2026.
Unlike other AI tools that are built specifically to create new pictures, the new model focuses more on making precise changes to the existing images. Grok Imagine Image 2.0 is currently available through Grok's web version at grok.com/imagine, as well as on the iOS and Android apps under Quality Mode.
More control for users
The biggest highlight of Image 2.0 is its targeted editing ability. Instead of regenerating an entire image, users can now edit just one specific part of it. This is made possible through a new Magic Wand feature, which lets users select a particular area of a picture and change only that part.
Announcing Imagine Image 2.0, our next generation image model with precision editing, crisp text rendering, improved factuality, and real world usefulness.— Grok (@grok) August 8, 2026
Image 2.0 helps you make images for real work.https://t.co/y423lvT7mL
The model also includes tools like background removal and improved segmentation, which could prove useful for tasks such as product photography, social media content, and marketing campaigns.
Another key feature is multi-reference support. It allows users to provide up to five different reference images at once. The model can then combine elements from these images to create a new picture or edit.
This makes it easier to keep a particular character, style, or product look consistent across multiple images. The model also includes a Smart Resize feature, which can adjust a single image into nine different aspect ratios, making it easier to prepare the same content in different sizes for websites, adverts, and social media.
How Grok ranks on the Arena leaderboard
According to the company, Arena leaderboard data as of August 7, 2026 shows that Grok Imagine Image 2.0 has secured second place worldwide in both the text-to-image and image editing categories. In the image editing category, it scored 1,439 Elo points, just behind OpenAI's GPT Image 2, which topped the list with 1,463 points.
In the text-to-image category, Grok scored 1,320 points compared to GPT Image 2's 1,380 points. The gap between the two is fairly small, which could work as a strong marketing point for xAI, as it shows Grok is not far behind the category leader.
It is worth noting that xAI's models are now listed on the Arena leaderboard under the name "SpaceXAI."
In addition, for developers, API access for Image 2.0 is said to be coming soon, though no exact date has been confirmed yet.