ETV Bharat / technology

X Will Have To Follow Indian Law, Says Official After Elon Musk Shares Algorithm To Publicise Govt Takedown Requests

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned X will have to follow the law of the land on the social media platform's new rule to make content takedown requests by any government, a government official said on Monday.

Musk, on Saturday, shared a new algorithm introduced on X, saying "any censorship required by the governments is now clearly visible".

"X will have to follow the law of the land," the official said when asked about X's new rules, according to PTI. The new rules will make the government's takedown request more visible to users.