X Will Have To Follow Indian Law, Says Official After Elon Musk Shares Algorithm To Publicise Govt Takedown Requests
Elon Musk, on Saturday, shared a new algorithm introduced on X, saying "any censorship required by the governments is now clearly visible".
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned X will have to follow the law of the land on the social media platform's new rule to make content takedown requests by any government, a government official said on Monday.
Musk, on Saturday, shared a new algorithm introduced on X, saying "any censorship required by the governments is now clearly visible".
"X will have to follow the law of the land," the official said when asked about X's new rules, according to PTI. The new rules will make the government's takedown request more visible to users.
Any censorship required by governments is now clearly visible https://t.co/eQMdoYlhkA— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 15, 2026
Musk announced that the platform is updating its transparency features so that any government-mandated content restriction or removal is clearly labelled. Users will see which agency requested the action and the legal justification provided.
Posts or accounts restricted due to state demands will display specific flags indicating government intervention.