X, Several Digital Platforms Hit By Cloudflare Outage

According to Down Detector, which monitors downtime on well-known platforms, more than 10,000 users reported issues related to feed, website, log in and server connection.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

Hyderabad: A technical glitch in Cloudflare — an internet infrastructure offering many of the core technologies that power today's online experiences — led to major platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, ChatGPT and Letterboxd showing an error message while loading. Thousands of users of X faced service disruption across India and globally on Tuesday, along with other websites which rely on Cloudflare's internet infrastructure to stay online.

Around 5:20 pm, over 10,000 users reported the outage, demonstrating the extent of the disruption, according to Down Detector, which monitors downtime on well-known platforms. Users are facing issues related to feed, website, log in and server connection. Down Detector also struggled to load due to its reliance on Cloudflare.

Some pages loaded on refresh, but most users continued to see an "internal server error on Cloudflare's network", asking them to try again later.

Cloudflare confirmed in its initial update that it was "aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers". "We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London. We are continuing to work towards restoring other services," it shared in the latest status.

Earlier in May this year, the social media platform suffered an outage globally, including in India, as users were unable to load new posts and were unable to log in. According to Down Detector, thousands of users struggled to access X's webpages, as well as had issues with the app and login page.

While 41% of users said they were unable to log in, the same number of users reported problems with the X app and 18% with the website. The company had yet to reveal the reason behind the outage, the second within 24 hours. Several users in India tried to use the website but were unable to access it. Down Detector said more than 5,000 users worldwide reported issues with the microblogging platform.

