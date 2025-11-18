ETV Bharat / technology

X, Several Digital Platforms Hit By Cloudflare Outage

Hyderabad: A technical glitch in Cloudflare — an internet infrastructure offering many of the core technologies that power today's online experiences — led to major platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, ChatGPT and Letterboxd showing an error message while loading. Thousands of users of X faced service disruption across India and globally on Tuesday, along with other websites which rely on Cloudflare's internet infrastructure to stay online.

Around 5:20 pm, over 10,000 users reported the outage, demonstrating the extent of the disruption, according to Down Detector, which monitors downtime on well-known platforms. Users are facing issues related to feed, website, log in and server connection. Down Detector also struggled to load due to its reliance on Cloudflare.

Some pages loaded on refresh, but most users continued to see an "internal server error on Cloudflare's network", asking them to try again later.