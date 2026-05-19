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X Sets Daily Caps For Free Unverified Accounts: 50 Posts, 200 Replies, 500 DMs, And More

Once a user reaches their prescribed limit, the X team will send an "error message" notifying them of the restriction.

The restrictions are meant for unverified accounts on X
The restrictions are meant for unverified accounts on X (Representational Picture, Credits: AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: X, formerly known as Twitter, has imposed new restrictions on free, unverified users on the platform. In a first, Elon Musk's social media platform has set daily limits on such users, restricting them to publish 50 original posts and 200 replies per day. Additionally, X has also put a limit on direct messages, allowing unverified users to only send 500 messages per day. There are also a few restrictions on account following, posting intervals, and email changes.

Apart from a select set of verified users who did not pay for their blue checkmark, all the paid users feature the once-coveted verification status on X (then Twitter). This means the restriction for unverified users is mainly for free X users.

The platform says that the daily limit has been implemented to maintain platform stability and reduce technical problems, calling it a way to "alleviate some of the strain on the behind-the-scenes part of X and reduce downtime and error pages". The updated restrictions across posts, replies, direct messages, and following activity work across all devices, including mobile apps, web browsers, and third-party services connected to X.

X Daily Limit for Unverified Accounts
Direct Messages (DMs)500 messages per day
Posts50 original posts per day
Replies200 replies per day
Posting IntervalsDaily update limit is further broken down into semi-hourly intervals
Email Changes4 changes per hour
Following (Daily)400 follows per day
Following (Account-Based)After following 5,000 accounts, additional follows are limited by account-specific ratios

"These limits include actions from all devices, including web, mobile, phone, API, etc. API requests from all third-party applications are tracked against the hourly API limit. People who use multiple third-party applications with their account will therefore reach the API limit more quickly," X clarified on its website.

In case the account reaches a limit, the X team will send an "error message" notifying the user of the limit reached. Users will be able to access the feature once the cooldown period is over.

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