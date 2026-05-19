ETV Bharat / technology

X Sets Daily Caps For Free Unverified Accounts: 50 Posts, 200 Replies, 500 DMs, And More

Hyderabad: X, formerly known as Twitter, has imposed new restrictions on free, unverified users on the platform. In a first, Elon Musk's social media platform has set daily limits on such users, restricting them to publish 50 original posts and 200 replies per day. Additionally, X has also put a limit on direct messages, allowing unverified users to only send 500 messages per day. There are also a few restrictions on account following, posting intervals, and email changes.

Apart from a select set of verified users who did not pay for their blue checkmark, all the paid users feature the once-coveted verification status on X (then Twitter). This means the restriction for unverified users is mainly for free X users.

The platform says that the daily limit has been implemented to maintain platform stability and reduce technical problems, calling it a way to "alleviate some of the strain on the behind-the-scenes part of X and reduce downtime and error pages". The updated restrictions across posts, replies, direct messages, and following activity work across all devices, including mobile apps, web browsers, and third-party services connected to X.