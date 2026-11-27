ETV Bharat / technology

X Rolls Out Parental Controls For Teen Accounts With Focus On Safety, Privacy, Transparency

Using parental controls for teen accounts, parents will get "guardrails" rather than a window into teen's private life. ( Image Credit: X )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced the rollout of new parental controls for users aged 13 to 17 that enable parents and guardians to supervise their teenagers' experience on the platform while preserving account ownership and privacy for young users.

The new feature allows families to link teen accounts with a parent or guardian account through a mutual consent process. Once supervision is activated, parents can monitor and manage certain aspects of the teen's activity without gaining access to private messages, search history, viewing history or posting privileges.

According to X, parents and guardians can review the amount of time their teenager spends on the platform and set daily usage limits. They can also require approval for new followers, a setting that automatically makes the teen's account private. The controls further allow parents to limit content recommendations and videos to accounts already followed by the teenager, filter specific words, restrict sensitive media content and manage who can send direct messages. To balance safety with privacy, X said parents will only be able to see which accounts their teen has exchanged one-to-one messages with, without being able to view the content of those conversations. It also noted that a parent or guardian can supervise up to five teen accounts, while each teen account can be linked to only one supervising adult at a time. Any changes made through parental controls will remain visible to the teenager.