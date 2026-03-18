X Down For Thousands Of Users In India
X, one of the popular social media platforms, has been down since 8:17 pm IST.
Representational Image (Image Credit: X)
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is currently facing issues in India. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages and technical issues, reports that the Musk-owned platform is down starting from 8:17 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The website shows that more than 3,000 users have reported the platform’s outage.
(More details to follow)