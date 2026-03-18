ETV Bharat / technology

X Down For Thousands Of Users In India

X, one of the popular social media platforms, has been down since 8:17 pm IST.

X Down For Thousands Of Users In India
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is currently facing issues in India. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages and technical issues, reports that the Musk-owned platform is down starting from 8:17 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The website shows that more than 3,000 users have reported the platform’s outage.

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X OUTAGE
X DOWN IN INDIA
ELON MUSK
TWITTER
X DOWN

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