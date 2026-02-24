ETV Bharat / technology

X Develops 'Made with AI' Label Feature Amid India's New Rules on AI Content

The Made with AI label on X will allow users to know whether the photos, videos, or audio content has been entirely created by AI or edited using AI tools. ( Image Credit: X )

Hyderabad: Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is developing a new feature that will enable users to label their own Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content. According to an X post shared by independent researcher @nima_owji, the feature will appear as a toggle, allowing users to know whether the photos, videos, or audio content has been entirely created by AI or edited using AI tools. The development comes at a time when India and the global regulators are pressing social media platforms with regulations for transparency on AI-generated media and deepfakes. What does the new Indian regulation say? On February 10, 2026, the Government of India issued the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026. According to the rule, all digital intermediaries, including social media platforms, are required to implement measures to detect, label, and in some cases remove AI-generated content, referred to as Synthetically Generated Information, or SGI, in the law. What are its main provisions? All digital intermediaries must implement “reasonable and appropriate technical measures” to prevent illegal AI-generated audio-video content, i.e., deepfakes (such as non-consensual intimate images, child exploitation, fake documents, or deceptive deepfakes).

An SGI (AI) content that is legal and not blocked must have a clearly visible label showcasing that it’s AI-generated. This label should be permanent and part of the content's metadata, so that it's hard to remove or change.

Major social media platforms like X and Meta are required to add a feature that allows users to indicate whether their content is AI-generated when they upload it. The platforms would then check it using tech tools and add labels to the content.

AI content must be labelled in such a manner that even an average user can immediately understand that it is synthetic.

Illegal content must be removed within three hours upon government or court orders. Previous rules had a 36-hour window.