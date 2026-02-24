X Develops 'Made with AI' Label Feature Amid India's New Rules on AI Content
X, formerly Twitter, is developing a "Made with AI" toggle feature allowing users to disclose AI-generated content, following India's sweeping new regulations on synthetic media.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) is developing a new feature that will enable users to label their own Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content. According to an X post shared by independent researcher @nima_owji, the feature will appear as a toggle, allowing users to know whether the photos, videos, or audio content has been entirely created by AI or edited using AI tools. The development comes at a time when India and the global regulators are pressing social media platforms with regulations for transparency on AI-generated media and deepfakes.
What does the new Indian regulation say?
On February 10, 2026, the Government of India issued the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026. According to the rule, all digital intermediaries, including social media platforms, are required to implement measures to detect, label, and in some cases remove AI-generated content, referred to as Synthetically Generated Information, or SGI, in the law.
BREAKING: X is working on a " made with ai" label!— Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 22, 2026
users will soon be able to label their posts as ai-generated content!
most probably, not labeling them will go against the x rules when this feature launches! pic.twitter.com/CMXafCUjTZ
What are its main provisions?
- All digital intermediaries must implement “reasonable and appropriate technical measures” to prevent illegal AI-generated audio-video content, i.e., deepfakes (such as non-consensual intimate images, child exploitation, fake documents, or deceptive deepfakes).
- An SGI (AI) content that is legal and not blocked must have a clearly visible label showcasing that it’s AI-generated. This label should be permanent and part of the content's metadata, so that it's hard to remove or change.
- Major social media platforms like X and Meta are required to add a feature that allows users to indicate whether their content is AI-generated when they upload it. The platforms would then check it using tech tools and add labels to the content.
- AI content must be labelled in such a manner that even an average user can immediately understand that it is synthetic.
- Illegal content must be removed within three hours upon government or court orders. Previous rules had a 36-hour window.
Users will need to be warned every three months, and tools that create SGI will also need to carry additional warnings. Recently, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that digital content should be labelled with authenticity, similar to nutrition labels.
What is C2PA, and why is it important?
The content provenance is a system that tracks the origin, editing history, and AI involvement in digital content. In India, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity or C2PA, is the most widely discussed provenance standard. It is backed by major technology companies, including Adobe, Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Intel.
X had previously adopted the C2PA standard when it was under its former identity as Twitter, but it was abandoned when the company came under Elon Musk's ownership. It seems that X is developing its own proprietary labelling system in response to regulatory pressure.
How will it affect X?
Failure to comply with India's new rules carries serious consequences for platforms operating in the country. Non-compliant platforms risk losing Safe Harbour protections under Section 79 of India's IT Act, which shields them from legal liability for user-generated content. Without this protection, X could be held directly liable in legal proceedings arising from unlabelled or misleading AI content.
Experts say the move highlights a broader global shift towards AI content transparency, with other major platforms such as YouTube and Instagram potentially following suit with similar labelling systems in the near future.