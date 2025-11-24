ETV Bharat / technology

X Announces About This Account Feature, Revealing Location, Username Changes And Account History

The About This Account feature allows individuals to reveal their location, username change history, and when a user originally joined the X platform.

X Announces ‘About This Account’ Feature, Revealing Location, Username Changes And Account History
The 'About This Account' feature includes an option to to choose their region, rather than their exact location. (Image Credit: X /@nikitabier)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned X has launched a new feature, About This Account, which enables individuals to view important information about an X account, such as background and profile history. The feature reveals their location, how often a user has changed their username, the date they originally joined the platform, and how the X app was accessed.

According to Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, the "About This Account" feature is designed to provide individuals with sufficient information to determine whether an X account is authentic or not. For instance, if an X profile claims to be located in India but indicates activity from abroad, it raises doubts about the user’s intentions.

In his X post, Bier noted that in countries where expressing certain opinions can lead to penalties, the feature includes “privacy toggles”, which allow users to choose their region, rather than their exact location.

It is worth noting that Bier, earlier, announced the testing of this feature in October on himself and other X employees.

How to access the panel?

Users can gain access to the panel by clicking on the “Joined” date on the website and mobile app, which will direct them to a page that shows the joining date, primary location, username change history, and the source of the app — indicating whether the app has been downloaded from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Although the feature has been deployed, it is not available to everyone. TechCrunch, a tech news website, highlights that many users can view their own personal information (i.e. their own profile). However, the same information (or panel) is not visible on other users’ profiles.

The social media platform also appears to allow individuals to confirm the authenticity of their information and modify privacy settings. In the Privacy and Safety settings, users have the option to display either their country or region. Notably, a similar transparency feature is already present in Instagram.

Also Read: Anno 117: Pax Romana Review: History, Strategy, Immersion - Building Rome Anew

TAGGED:

X NEW FEATURE
WHAT IS ABOUT THIS ACCOUNT FEATURE
HOW TO ACCESS ABOUT THIS ACCOUNT
ELON MUSK
ABOUT THIS ACCOUNT FEATURE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.