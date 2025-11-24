X Announces About This Account Feature, Revealing Location, Username Changes And Account History
The About This Account feature allows individuals to reveal their location, username change history, and when a user originally joined the X platform.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned X has launched a new feature, About This Account, which enables individuals to view important information about an X account, such as background and profile history. The feature reveals their location, how often a user has changed their username, the date they originally joined the platform, and how the X app was accessed.
According to Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, the "About This Account" feature is designed to provide individuals with sufficient information to determine whether an X account is authentic or not. For instance, if an X profile claims to be located in India but indicates activity from abroad, it raises doubts about the user’s intentions.
In his X post, Bier noted that in countries where expressing certain opinions can lead to penalties, the feature includes “privacy toggles”, which allow users to choose their region, rather than their exact location.
It is worth noting that Bier, earlier, announced the testing of this feature in October on himself and other X employees.
In a couple hours, we'll be rolling out About This Account globally, allowing you to see the country or region where an account is based. This will be accessible by tapping the signup date on profiles.— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) November 22, 2025
This is an important first step to securing the integrity of the global town… pic.twitter.com/5d7cX21qGj
How to access the panel?
Users can gain access to the panel by clicking on the “Joined” date on the website and mobile app, which will direct them to a page that shows the joining date, primary location, username change history, and the source of the app — indicating whether the app has been downloaded from the Google Play Store or App Store.
Although the feature has been deployed, it is not available to everyone. TechCrunch, a tech news website, highlights that many users can view their own personal information (i.e. their own profile). However, the same information (or panel) is not visible on other users’ profiles.
The social media platform also appears to allow individuals to confirm the authenticity of their information and modify privacy settings. In the Privacy and Safety settings, users have the option to display either their country or region. Notably, a similar transparency feature is already present in Instagram.