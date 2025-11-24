ETV Bharat / technology

X Announces About This Account Feature, Revealing Location, Username Changes And Account History

The 'About This Account' feature includes an option to to choose their region, rather than their exact location. ( Image Credit: X /@nikitabier )

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned X has launched a new feature, About This Account, which enables individuals to view important information about an X account, such as background and profile history. The feature reveals their location, how often a user has changed their username, the date they originally joined the platform, and how the X app was accessed.

According to Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, the "About This Account" feature is designed to provide individuals with sufficient information to determine whether an X account is authentic or not. For instance, if an X profile claims to be located in India but indicates activity from abroad, it raises doubts about the user’s intentions.

In his X post, Bier noted that in countries where expressing certain opinions can lead to penalties, the feature includes “privacy toggles”, which allow users to choose their region, rather than their exact location.

It is worth noting that Bier, earlier, announced the testing of this feature in October on himself and other X employees.