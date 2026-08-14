X Open-Sources Recommendation Algorithm On GitHub And Launches In-App Shadowban Checker
X has open-sourced the For You timeline algorithm or code on GitHub and launched a transparency tool for users to check foe shadow banning.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X, has open-sourced its For You timeline algorithm and core ranking engine. The code has been posted on GitHub — a website where developers share and work on software — under the Apache v2 license. Notably, this is a significant move by X, as previously the social media platform only shared small parts of its code with the public. By making the For You timeline open-source, X moves towards transparency to its users.
For the unversed, the For You timeline is the personalised algorithmic feed that shows post from accounts and topics that a user follows, along with recommended content from accounts they do not follow.
August 13, 2026
X notes that before making the open-source code public, it provided early access to external researchers. They were able to successfully train and run X's Phoenix scoring system independently as a validation test for the platform's algorithmic transparency. Going forward, developers can suggest changes to the code via GitHub and X's engineers can review those suggestions.
Moreover, open-sourcing the For You algorithm has made X's open-source codebase grow by approximately 10 to 15 times.
Keith Coleman, Vice President of Product at X, said that anyone can loo at the same ranking code the platform uses everyday. He added that the systems used to filter out posts that break the platform's rules can also now be run by anyone who wishes to test them.
“Am I shadowbanned?”— Keith Coleman 🌱😀🙌 (@kcoleman) August 13, 2026
“Is X fair?”
“Why am I seeing this post?”
We want the public to be able to answer these themselves. Today we’re giving an unprecedented level of transparency into the X algorithm so people can audit, critique and even help improve it. Enjoy & send feedback. https://t.co/riXFmscFOc
New transparency tool
Along with this update, X has also introduced a new transparency tool, which can be found in the 'Under the hood' page in the app's settings. With the help of this feature, users who have made at least 10 posts in the past month can download their entire account data as a JSON file. It will contain information about whether their account or posts have been flagged or labelled in the last month.
Notably, a JSON file is a technical format. While it requires some effort or an AI tool for non-technical users to interpret it clearly, but it provides unprecedented insight into content distribution.
We are making 𝕏 open source.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2026
Transparency build trust. https://t.co/y85CxJ2IZy
Currently, the transparency tool is only available for test accounts that are at least one year old. However, it will be rolled out for all users in the future.
Users can know whether they are shadow banned
For years X has been accused of shadow banning — which means quietly reducing how many people see a user's posts without ever telling them. However, X has always been denying doing so. With the public release of X's For You algorithm on GitHub, users will be able to access their own data, creating transparency and a check on X.