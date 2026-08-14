ETV Bharat / technology

X Open-Sources Recommendation Algorithm On GitHub And Launches In-App Shadowban Checker

X notes that by open-sourcing its For You code, its open-source codebase has grown by approximately 10 to 15 times. ( Image Credit: X )

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X, has open-sourced its For You timeline algorithm and core ranking engine. The code has been posted on GitHub — a website where developers share and work on software — under the Apache v2 license. Notably, this is a significant move by X, as previously the social media platform only shared small parts of its code with the public. By making the For You timeline open-source, X moves towards transparency to its users.

For the unversed, the For You timeline is the personalised algorithmic feed that shows post from accounts and topics that a user follows, along with recommended content from accounts they do not follow.

X notes that before making the open-source code public, it provided early access to external researchers. They were able to successfully train and run X's Phoenix scoring system independently as a validation test for the platform's algorithmic transparency. Going forward, developers can suggest changes to the code via GitHub and X's engineers can review those suggestions.

Moreover, open-sourcing the For You algorithm has made X's open-source codebase grow by approximately 10 to 15 times.

Keith Coleman, Vice President of Product at X, said that anyone can loo at the same ranking code the platform uses everyday. He added that the systems used to filter out posts that break the platform's rules can also now be run by anyone who wishes to test them.