ETV Bharat / technology

WWDC 2026: iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, And Every Major Apple Announcement - Full Device Support List

Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI will only work on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series, and devices with the M1 chip. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Older models such as the 8th-generation iPad and 3rd-generation iPad Air will not be supported.

iOS 27 extends support to a wide range of older hardware, running on every iPhone from the iPhone 11 onwards. The full list includes:

Hyderabad: Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) on June 8, unveiling major updates across all its operating systems. iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 (Golden Gate), watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 were all announced, alongside a new generation of Apple Intelligence and an overhauled Siri. The updates will roll out as free software upgrades in autumn 2026, with a developer beta already live and a public beta expected in July.

macOS 27 Golden Gate - Supported Macs

macOS 27 is exclusive to Apple Silicon; Intel-based Macs are not supported. Compatible models include:

MacBook Neo (2026, A18 Pro)

MacBook Air (Apple Silicon, 2020 and later)

MacBook Pro (Apple Silicon, 2020 and later)

iMac (2021 and later)

Mac mini (Apple Silicon, 2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro (Apple Silicon, 2023 and later)

watchOS 27 - Supported Apple Watches

watchOS 27 requires pairing with an iPhone 11 or later (or an Apple Watch SE 2nd generation or later). Supported models are:

Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE 3

Older models, including the Series 8, Ultra 1, and SE 2, will not receive the update.

tvOS 27 and visionOS 27

tvOS 27 will be available on all recent Apple TV 4K and HD models. visionOS 27 supports the Apple Vision Pro, including the M5 variant.

Apple Intelligence and Siri - Which devices qualify?

The next generation of Apple Intelligence and a significantly enhanced Siri, capable of understanding on-screen content, surfacing personal data, and integrating deeply with third-party apps, is available on the following devices:

iPhone: iPhone 16 series (all models), iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and all iPhone 17 models

iPad: iPad mini (A17 Pro) and all iPad models with M1 chip or later

Mac: All Apple Silicon Macs with M1 or later, including the MacBook Neo

Apple Watch: Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and SE 3 — when paired with an Apple Intelligence-capable iPhone

Apple Vision Pro: All models

It is worth noting that the most advanced on-device features will be limited to devices with an M3 or M4 chip and at least 12 GB of unified memory, such as the iPhone 17 Pro series, M4 iPad, and M3-and-above Macs. Siri's new capabilities will initially launch in English as a beta, with other languages to follow.

Availability may also be restricted at launch in regions such as the European Union and China.