WWDC 2026: iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, And Every Major Apple Announcement - Full Device Support List
Apple unveiled iOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, watchOS 27, and next-generation Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2026. Here is the full list of supported devices.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) on June 8, unveiling major updates across all its operating systems. iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 (Golden Gate), watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 were all announced, alongside a new generation of Apple Intelligence and an overhauled Siri. The updates will roll out as free software upgrades in autumn 2026, with a developer beta already live and a public beta expected in July.
iOS 27 - Supported iPhones
iOS 27 extends support to a wide range of older hardware, running on every iPhone from the iPhone 11 onwards. The full list includes:
- iPhone 17 series (all variants including Pro Max, Pro, Air, and e)
- iPhone 16 series (all models)
- iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, and 11 series (all variants, including Pro Max, Pro, regular, and mini)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iPadOS 27 - Supported iPads
- iPad Pro (M4 and later; 12.9-inch 4th gen and later; 11-inch 2nd gen and later)
- iPad Air (M2 and later; 11-inch and 13-inch; 4th gen and later)
- iPad (9th generation and later, including A16 models)
- iPad mini (6th generation and later, including A17 Pro)
Older models such as the 8th-generation iPad and 3rd-generation iPad Air will not be supported.
The next generation of Apple Intelligence powers an entirely new Siri: making the apps and experiences you rely on across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro more personal and helpful than ever. pic.twitter.com/aXiDIkqAKn— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 8, 2026
macOS 27 Golden Gate - Supported Macs
macOS 27 is exclusive to Apple Silicon; Intel-based Macs are not supported. Compatible models include:
- MacBook Neo (2026, A18 Pro)
- MacBook Air (Apple Silicon, 2020 and later)
- MacBook Pro (Apple Silicon, 2020 and later)
- iMac (2021 and later)
- Mac mini (Apple Silicon, 2020 and later)
- Mac Studio (2022 and later)
- Mac Pro (Apple Silicon, 2023 and later)
watchOS 27 - Supported Apple Watches
watchOS 27 requires pairing with an iPhone 11 or later (or an Apple Watch SE 2nd generation or later). Supported models are:
- Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3
- Apple Watch SE 3
Older models, including the Series 8, Ultra 1, and SE 2, will not receive the update.
Everything you need to know about what we announced at #WWDC26… plus a few cameos! pic.twitter.com/MjcW1xtey0— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) June 9, 2026
tvOS 27 and visionOS 27
tvOS 27 will be available on all recent Apple TV 4K and HD models. visionOS 27 supports the Apple Vision Pro, including the M5 variant.
Apple Intelligence and Siri - Which devices qualify?
The next generation of Apple Intelligence and a significantly enhanced Siri, capable of understanding on-screen content, surfacing personal data, and integrating deeply with third-party apps, is available on the following devices:
- iPhone: iPhone 16 series (all models), iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and all iPhone 17 models
- iPad: iPad mini (A17 Pro) and all iPad models with M1 chip or later
- Mac: All Apple Silicon Macs with M1 or later, including the MacBook Neo
- Apple Watch: Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and SE 3 — when paired with an Apple Intelligence-capable iPhone
- Apple Vision Pro: All models
It is worth noting that the most advanced on-device features will be limited to devices with an M3 or M4 chip and at least 12 GB of unified memory, such as the iPhone 17 Pro series, M4 iPad, and M3-and-above Macs. Siri's new capabilities will initially launch in English as a beta, with other languages to follow.
Availability may also be restricted at launch in regions such as the European Union and China.