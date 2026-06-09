ETV Bharat / technology

WWDC 2026: Analysts Applaud Apple's Parental Control Enhancements For Better Child Privacy On Device

Additionally, with communication safety features, parents can require approval for each new contact their kids connect with and enable automatic interventions if explicit or violent content is being shared.

The newly introduced Child Account feature lets parents create age-appropriate experiences for their children, enabling safeguards across the system, tailored to the child’s age, like limiting adult websites, only allowing age-appropriate media, and setting age-based restrictions in the App Store.

The update will allow parents to access new child safety features, including a simpler setup experience with a recommended set of essential apps, Ask to Browse, Time Allowances, and a redesigned Screen Time.

New Delhi: At the ‘ WWDC 26 ’ annual conference, Apple not only unveiled its upcoming software releases and Apple Intelligence-powered Siri but also introduced a new suite of features aimed at creating a safe digital space for kids. Analysts applauded the new parental control enhancements, calling them consistent with Apple's privacy-first positioning, especially at a time when regulatory scrutiny around children's online safety is intensifying globally.

New parental control features will rollout with new software updates (Apple)

“More broadly, digital wellbeing is emerging as a genuine platform differentiator. The platform most credibly positioned as a safe environment for children holds a meaningful structural advantage,” said Prabhu Ram, VP–Industry Research Group, CMR, told IANS.

He pointed out that Apple’s vertically integrated hardware and software model allowed for a more consistent and deeply integrated parental control experience, while achieving the same level of uniformity across the broader Android ecosystem remained structurally more challenging. Ram also remarked that Apple is repositioning its AI value proposition around privacy, utility, and deep ecosystem integration, with a more capable, context‑aware, and deeply personal Siri AI at the centre.

Across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with Safari, Ask to Browse ensures kids will get permission from parents before accessing a new website (Apple)

Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak remarked that even though Apple is late to the party, it has lived up to expectations with Siri AI, thanks to the Gemini partnership. He told IANS that the implementation looked extremely promising, explaining that Apple was approaching AI with the user placed at the centre. He added that the combination of world knowledge, personal context, and on‑screen awareness, together with app actions, was creating an end‑to‑end implementation.

"If iOS 27 delivers a genuinely conversational Siri as promised, Apple will reset the narrative and enter the iPhone 18 supercycle with its most compelling upgrade story in years," he said. "As AI builds a more personal context, the advent of Siri AI could be the ultimate Apple ecosystem lock-in."

Pathak acknowledged that child privacy was the second most important highlight from the event, besides Siri AI. He said that higher screen time and the content a child could access privately on their phone were among the key anxiety points for parents, and Apple has worked extensively to address this issue by building multiple guardrails and giving parents greater control over what their children could see, access, and even who they could communicate with.