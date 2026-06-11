ETV Bharat / technology

World’s First Wind-Powered Underwater Datacentre Starts Operations In China

Hyderabad: Shanghai Lingang Undersea Data Centre, the world’s first wind-powered underwater data centre, has started its operations at the coasts of Shanghai, China. The data centre, which combines offshore wind energy with the cooling benefits of seawater, was launched in May 2026. It has a maximum electrical capacity of 24 megawatt (MW).

The data centre was jointly developed by HiCloud Technology and China Communications Construction, who handled the cloud infrastructure and construction of the data centre, respectively. With the commencement of operations at the Shanghai Lingang Undersea Data Centre, China takes a significant step in tackling the energy demands of its rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Where is the data centre located

The data centre is situated more than 10km off Shanghai’s coast and submerged 10 metres below sea level. The facility consumes over 20 per cent less energy than traditional land-based data centres. The natural cooling effect of seawater eliminates the need for extensive chilled-water systems, which typically account for up to 40 per cent of electricity use in conventional facilities.

Cutting Energy and Water Use

Beyond energy savings, the project addresses growing concerns over water consumption. Data centres worldwide rely heavily on freshwater supplies, but undersea installations reduce this dependency. The United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health recently warned that the water footprint of datacentres could reach 9.3 trillion litres by 2030, equivalent to the annual domestic needs of all 1.3 billion residents of sub-Saharan Africa.