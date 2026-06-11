World’s First Wind-Powered Underwater Datacentre Starts Operations In China
China unveiled the Shanghai Lingang Undersea Data Centre, the world’s first wind-powered underwater facility, cutting energy and water use while supporting its AI boom.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shanghai Lingang Undersea Data Centre, the world’s first wind-powered underwater data centre, has started its operations at the coasts of Shanghai, China. The data centre, which combines offshore wind energy with the cooling benefits of seawater, was launched in May 2026. It has a maximum electrical capacity of 24 megawatt (MW).
The data centre was jointly developed by HiCloud Technology and China Communications Construction, who handled the cloud infrastructure and construction of the data centre, respectively. With the commencement of operations at the Shanghai Lingang Undersea Data Centre, China takes a significant step in tackling the energy demands of its rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
Where is the data centre located
The data centre is situated more than 10km off Shanghai’s coast and submerged 10 metres below sea level. The facility consumes over 20 per cent less energy than traditional land-based data centres. The natural cooling effect of seawater eliminates the need for extensive chilled-water systems, which typically account for up to 40 per cent of electricity use in conventional facilities.
#CCCC's Shanghai Lingang Undersea Data Center opens, using direct sea‑air cooling to save 61 million kWh annually—equal to 1.6 million trees' carbon absorption. As Earth Hour dims city lights, underwater servers run at peak efficiency. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/RC6ADHFqnz— China Communications Construction (@CCCCLTDofficial) March 28, 2026
Cutting Energy and Water Use
Beyond energy savings, the project addresses growing concerns over water consumption. Data centres worldwide rely heavily on freshwater supplies, but undersea installations reduce this dependency. The United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health recently warned that the water footprint of datacentres could reach 9.3 trillion litres by 2030, equivalent to the annual domestic needs of all 1.3 billion residents of sub-Saharan Africa.
From Hainan to Lingang: China’s Underwater Push
Shanghai Lingang Undersea Data Centre is not the first time China has experimented with underwater data centres. The Xi Jinping-led nation launched its first commercial version in Hainan in 2023. However, the Lingang facility is the first to be powered entirely by offshore wind. The windfarm is visible from Lingang, a hi-tech free-trade zone that also hosts Tesla’s gigafactory.
Other nations have tested similar concepts. Microsoft trialled an underwater data centre off Orkney, Scotland, in 2018, reporting promising results two years later. Yet progress slowed, while China advanced rapidly due to its strong policy support, industrial capability, and market demand.
Backed by Policy and Investment
The Lingang project received 1.6 billion yuan (£177m) in investment. It aligns with China’s AI action plan, which calls for accelerated data centre construction and pledges to significantly expand clean energy supplies for AI infrastructure by 2030.
Environmental Risks and Monitoring
Environmental risks remain, including potential disturbance of marine sediments and localised seawater heating. Experts believe these impacts are manageable with monitoring. Professor Rick Stafford of Bournemouth University noted: “Cooling using seawater will result in some localised elevated temperatures, but these will not be far reaching.”