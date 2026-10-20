World, Sam Altman's Eye-Scan Startup, To Help Banks Spot AI Agents
World, the startup co-founded by Sam Altman, teams up with Zoom and finance companies to prove who is human and who is an AI agent.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: World, the biometric startup co-founded by OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman, is widening its services to partners such as Zoom and large financial firms. The aim is to push its "proof of human" tools, which are built to keep harmful bots out, into more businesses.
World's technology centres on an orb-shaped device that scans a person's irises and creates a permanent record of their identity that cannot be tampered with. The wider set of services built around the device is called World ID. It helps firms build trust using private, cryptographic proofs.
On Sunday, October 18, the company said on X that World ID with Zoom will let meeting participants confirm they are the same Orb-verified human linked to their account.
In 2024, an employee at engineering firm Arup transferred $25.6 million after joining a video call where every other participant was a deepfake. Since then, AI has advanced significantly and is making impersonation increasingly convincing, causing challenges for financial institutions in particular. As autonomous agents begin handling more financial activity on behalf of people, establishing an added layer of trust and security behind a transaction or sensitive conversation is becoming an urgent need. Introducing @world_id for banking and finance, a suite of technologies that helps institutions establish trust through privacy-preserving cryptographic Proofs. World ID for Zoom lets meeting participants confirm they are the same Orb-verified human connected to their account, while World ID for agents allows AI agents to carry Proofs delegated by people. Bain Capital, OpenExchange, Outtake, Pantera Capital, and VanEck Funds are initial design partners, bringing World ID into some of finance's most consequential interactions. https://t.co/NakSyrdBtq— World (@worldnetwork) October 19, 2026
World has also teamed up with Bain Capital, OpenExchange, Outtake, Pantera Capital, and VanEck Funds to launch World ID for Agents. The service will let banks and other financial firms identify Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents using proofs from the users who give them tasks.
The move is part of World's long-term plan to make its iris-scanning tech as common as Touch ID and face unlock on most smartphones today.
It comes as AI agents make it harder to tell bots from humans online. Scams using harmful bots or AI-made deepfakes are also widespread.
Beyond harmful bots, AI agents now handle many jobs, from video calls to dating apps and shopping. Online activity could soon tip in their favour. Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince has said that traffic from AI bots will pass human activity by 2027.
In such a world, checking whether an action comes from an agent or a person, and who set the agent to work, could become vital for many businesses.
Humans + agents + AI + the future of the internet. Hear about it all from @Cloudflare and World at Cloudflare Connect on Tuesday. https://t.co/BLvi4WxGHU https://t.co/cihedroAXB— World (@worldnetwork) October 19, 2026
World pointed to a 2024 case in which a software engineer was tricked into sending $25.6 million during a video call with deepfake participants. The company said AI is making impersonation more convincing, which is a particular problem for financial firms.
It added that World ID for Zoom is meant to protect sensitive, high-stakes talks by proving that a real and unique human is present. It uses cryptography to confirm that the person on screen is a verified human.
How will the Zoom tie-up work?
Participants who have passed World ID's security checks will appear on screen with a blue badge when they join a video call. The badge shows that they are human and who they say they are.
Companies can decide when proof is needed, depending on how sensitive the call is. To verify themselves on Zoom or any other platform, people can use their phone camera and an app that checks their scanned iris against the encrypted Orb record.
Catch you next week @money2020 @Cloudflare @Zoom https://t.co/jzSKi5wEzh— World (@worldnetwork) October 16, 2026
Not every check needs an eye scan, as World ID has three levels of verification in its app. The lowest, called "Proof of Attributes", uses scanned government documents. The second, "Proof of Presence", needs a selfie.
Rather than build a central database of people, the Orb devices encrypt the identity of those they scan, so even the company cannot read it. Besides Zoom, World has joined forces with Docusign to confirm that signatures come from humans and not bots. It has also teamed up with Tinder to tackle a rise in dating app scams.
World is not alone in offering credentials for trusted AI agents. In August 2026, Cloudflare launched its own agent ID tool, along with a wallet for those agents to use.