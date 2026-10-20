ETV Bharat / technology

World, Sam Altman's Eye-Scan Startup, To Help Banks Spot AI Agents

Hyderabad: World, the biometric startup co-founded by OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman, is widening its services to partners such as Zoom and large financial firms. The aim is to push its "proof of human" tools, which are built to keep harmful bots out, into more businesses.

World's technology centres on an orb-shaped device that scans a person's irises and creates a permanent record of their identity that cannot be tampered with. The wider set of services built around the device is called World ID. It helps firms build trust using private, cryptographic proofs.

On Sunday, October 18, the company said on X that World ID with Zoom will let meeting participants confirm they are the same Orb-verified human linked to their account.

World has also teamed up with Bain Capital, OpenExchange, Outtake, Pantera Capital, and VanEck Funds to launch World ID for Agents. The service will let banks and other financial firms identify Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents using proofs from the users who give them tasks.

The move is part of World's long-term plan to make its iris-scanning tech as common as Touch ID and face unlock on most smartphones today.

It comes as AI agents make it harder to tell bots from humans online. Scams using harmful bots or AI-made deepfakes are also widespread.

Beyond harmful bots, AI agents now handle many jobs, from video calls to dating apps and shopping. Online activity could soon tip in their favour. Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince has said that traffic from AI bots will pass human activity by 2027.

In such a world, checking whether an action comes from an agent or a person, and who set the agent to work, could become vital for many businesses.