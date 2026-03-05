WOH G64: One Of Universe's Biggest Stars Just Switched Colours And Maybe About To Blow Up
WOH G64, a massive star in the Large Magellanic Cloud, has transformed into a yellow hypergiant, signalling a possible imminent supernova.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: WOH G64, one of the largest known stars in the universe, underwent a dramatic transformation in 2014, suggesting it may now be approaching its explosive end. A recent study led by Gonzalo Muñoz-Sánchez at the National Observatory of Athens, published in Nature Astronomy, reports that the colossal star has transitioned from a red supergiant to a rare yellow hypergiant—potentially signalling an imminent supernova.
Evidence implies we may be witnessing, in real time, a massive star shedding its outer layers, contracting as it heats up, and moving closer to the final stage of its life.
WOH G64 was discovered in the 1980s and quickly identified as an enormous, unusually cool star with a radius more than 1,500 times that of the Sun—an almost unprecedented size. It is 28 times the mass of the sun and ranks among the largest known stars in the universe.
Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, WOH G64 was the first star beyond our galaxy to be photographed in detail. The image, captured by the Very Large Telescope Interferometer, revealed a distinct dusty cocoon surrounding the giant star, confirming that it was steadily losing mass as it aged.
WOH G64 is very young compared to most stars, at less than 5 million years old. Unlike our Sun, which is about 4.6 billion years old, WOH G64 will burn brightly for only a short time before dying in a dramatic end.
Such rare objects are classified as red supergiants, the final evolutionary stage of massive stars that survive only a few million years. According to stellar evolution theory, these stars ultimately end their lives either by exploding as supernovae or collapsing into black holes without a visible explosion. Yet, these late stages remain poorly understood due to limited observational evidence.
Over the past few decades, WOH G64 has been closely monitored, particularly through the Polish OGLE survey at the turn of the century. During the third phase of observations (2001–2009), astronomers detected regular fluctuations in the star’s brightness. These variations were caused by pulsations similar to those of Mira-type stars but with an unusually long period of 886 days. The star was catalogued as OGLE-LMC-LPV-06819 in the OGLE Collection of Variable Stars.
Over the past two decades, WOH G64 has shown major spectral changes, including a surface temperature rise of about 1,000 K. Since 2010, OGLE observations indicate its periodic variability has disappeared, accompanied by a noticeable colour shift linked to the temperature increase. A pivotal moment came in 2011 when the star’s brightness suddenly dropped, before returning to its original luminosity between 2013 and 2014—marking a striking transformation in its identity.
What caused the transformation?
There are two possible explanations for the transformation. The first involves the binary nature of the system. Initially, it appeared as a single, bloated red supergiant, as the envelope of the more massive star expanded and engulfed its companion. In stellar evolution, this stage is known as the common-envelope phase. The ejection of the outer layers was likely triggered by the interaction between the engulfed star and the envelope of its larger companion. By the early 2010s, the original binary system had re-emerged, now visible as a blue star and a yellow hypergiant—the latter representing the exposed inner layers of the former red supergiant.
An alternate scenario suggests that the yellow hypergiant released vast amounts of material long ago. For many years, this expelled matter may have concealed the entire binary system, making it appear as a single red supergiant. By the early 2000s, the surrounding material had dispersed enough for WOH G64 to re-emerge as a symbiotic system, consisting of a blue star and a yellow hypergiant.
What is the system’s future?
Although the ultimate fate of WOH G64 remains uncertain, a supernova explosion is considered the most likely outcome. Another possibility is that the system will eventually form a black hole, either through a merger with its blue companion or by the hypergiant’s gravitational collapse at a later stage of its life.
WOH G64 offers a rare opportunity to observe the late stages of massive star evolution in real time, highlighting the critical role binary interactions can play in shaping this process. Continued monitoring over the coming decades will help deepen the understanding of how such stars evolve and end their lives.