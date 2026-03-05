ETV Bharat / technology

WOH G64: One Of Universe's Biggest Stars Just Switched Colours And Maybe About To Blow Up

Hyderabad: WOH G64, one of the largest known stars in the universe, underwent a dramatic transformation in 2014, suggesting it may now be approaching its explosive end. A recent study led by Gonzalo Muñoz-Sánchez at the National Observatory of Athens, published in Nature Astronomy, reports that the colossal star has transitioned from a red supergiant to a rare yellow hypergiant—potentially signalling an imminent supernova.

Evidence implies we may be witnessing, in real time, a massive star shedding its outer layers, contracting as it heats up, and moving closer to the final stage of its life.

WOH G64 was discovered in the 1980s and quickly identified as an enormous, unusually cool star with a radius more than 1,500 times that of the Sun—an almost unprecedented size. It is 28 times the mass of the sun and ranks among the largest known stars in the universe.

Image of the star WOH G64 taken by the VLTI (Credit: ESO/K. Ohnaka et al.)

Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, WOH G64 was the first star beyond our galaxy to be photographed in detail. The image, captured by the Very Large Telescope Interferometer, revealed a distinct dusty cocoon surrounding the giant star, confirming that it was steadily losing mass as it aged.

WOH G64 is very young compared to most stars, at less than 5 million years old. Unlike our Sun, which is about 4.6 billion years old, WOH G64 will burn brightly for only a short time before dying in a dramatic end.

Such rare objects are classified as red supergiants, the final evolutionary stage of massive stars that survive only a few million years. According to stellar evolution theory, these stars ultimately end their lives either by exploding as supernovae or collapsing into black holes without a visible explosion. Yet, these late stages remain poorly understood due to limited observational evidence.