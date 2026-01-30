ETV Bharat / technology

Witness Sunspots For Real: Solar Telescope In Amravati Brings The Sun Closer To Citizens

Through this programme, they organise night-time demonstrations in schools, colleges, and social institutions, where participants can observe planets, stars, lunar craters, Saturn’s rings, and more.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Gulhane states that the Marathi Vigyan Parishad, Amravati Division, has been promoting scientific awareness for the past 26 years. He says, "Astronomy is one of the important subjects, and while school curricula cover topics such as solar and lunar eclipses, planets, and stars, students rarely get the chance to observe these phenomena directly. To bridge this gap, we launched the Stargazers World initiative in 2009."

Through this telescope, students and citizens can directly view sunspots and light bands on the solar surface. Notably, sunspots are temporary, dark patches on the Sun's surface, caused by intense, concentrated magnetic field activity that inhibits convection. Sometimes being as large as the Earth itself, these sunspots are the source of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that cause geomagnetic storms, disrupting satellites and power grids on Earth.

Amravati: What does the Sun we see every day actually look like? What events take place on its surface, and how does the Earth receive energy from it? For many, these are still mysteries or confined to the textbooks. However, now in Amravati, this knowledge can be experienced firsthand, courtesy of a special solar telescope—developed by Prof Praveen Gulhane, President of the Marathi Science Council, Amravati Division—which allows safe observation of the Sun’s activity.

When it comes to observing the Sun, a telescope needs several safety measures in place to protect the observers, which is why such instruments cost a lot of money. The telescope made by Prof Praveen Gulhane maintains the same safety measures. It uses a special solar filter, fitted to the front of the PUC pipe. It blocks about 99.99 per cent of the Sun’s rays. As a result, only a minimal and safe amount of light enters the telescope, allowing the Sun to be viewed without risk to the eyes.

“This telescope makes it possible for everyone to witness the Sun’s movements safely and directly,” Prof Praveen Gulhane says, emphasising that the equipment can help observe sunspots.

“During these observations, we explain the science of the Sun to students,” Gulhane says. “Many people think the Sun is simply burning, but in reality, nuclear fusion takes place at its core. When hydrogen atoms fuse into helium, an immense amount of energy is released. This energy travels to Earth as light and heat, and it is precisely this balance that makes life on our planet possible.”

In picture: Prof Praveen Gulhane's telescope being used to observe sunspots (ETV Bharat)

The responsibility of maintaining the telescope and guiding students in its use has been taken up by Vaibhav Anasane and Sushant Gavai, technical experts with the Marathi Science Council.

Giving a precautionary note, Prof Gulhane reminds us never to look directly at the sun with bare eyes or through a telescope without a filter. "Doing so can cause serious damage to the eyes. That is why the Marathi Science Council has made this facility available using completely safe certified filters. In the future, we will try to make arrangements to directly observe solar flares and other natural phenomena on the sun with the help of more advanced filters," he adds.

Scientific Information About the Sun

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Vijay Girulkar, astronomer and head of the Stargazer Club, explains that the distance from the Earth to the Sun is about 150 million kilometres, known as one astronomical unit.

"The Sun has three main layers: the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. The light we see comes from the photosphere. At its core, around 600 million tonnes of hydrogen are converted into helium every second, releasing immense energy," he says.

Sunspots were first discovered in 1843 by the Russian scientist Heinrich Schwabe. Since they are the source of coronal mass ejections, they can sometimes disrupt satellites and communication systems on Earth through geomagnetic storms.

The Sun’s total lifespan is estimated at 10 billion years, of which about five billion years have already passed. At the end of its life, the Sun will evolve into a white dwarf, expanding and engulfing the inner planets, including Earth.