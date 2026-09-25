ETV Bharat / technology

With 5-Minute Ultrafast Charging, Chinese Auto Companies Race Ahead On EV Technology

FILE - Visitors look at a Geely Galaxy E8 electric car during the Auto China 2024 in Beijing, Sunday, April 28, 2024 ( AP Photo )

Hong Kong: Chinese electric vehicles’ ultrafast charging is only getting faster. On Wednesday, Geely Auto unveiled technology that can charge an electric vehicle battery from 10% to 70% in just 4.5 minutes, a leap analysts called a significant development for the Chinese auto group.

Geely is joining the ranks of BYD, which last year overtook Tesla as the world's biggest EV maker, as well as CATL, the world’s largest EV battery maker, both of which this year rolled out around 5-minute EV ultrafast charging.

By comparison, some of the fastest-charging EVs available in the U.S. currently can take roughly 20 minutes, analysts said.

FILE - A BYD electric vehicle charges at a dealership in Camacari, Bahia state, Brazil, Friday, March 7, 2025 (AP Photo)

“China is way, way, way ahead in terms of multiple players engaged in the charging competition,” said Lei Xing, an independent analyst of China's auto industry based in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Geely, BYD and CATL lead ultrafast charging race

Chinese automakers are seeking to eliminate the “ultimate barrier” to EV adoption – range anxiety – by narrowing the gap between EV charging and the roughly five-minute refueling experience of gasoline vehicles, explained Stephen Chan, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

At a launch event Wednesday, Geely Auto announced its new system that can charge an EV from 10% to 70% in 4.5 minutes, and 10% to 97% in just 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

FILE - A chamber with sub-zero temperatures to showcase the battery charging technologies at the BYD booth during Auto China 2026 in Beijing, Friday, April 24, 2026 (AP Photo)

BYD in March launched a new generation of its “blade” EV battery that it said can charge an EV from 10% to 70% in 5 minutes, and from 10% to 97% in 9 minutes. In April, CATL rolled out technology that can charge an EV from 10% to 80% in 3 minutes and 44 seconds, and from 10% to 98% in 6 minutes and 27 seconds.