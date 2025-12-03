ETV Bharat / technology

With 1.4 Crore Downloads, Sanchar Saathi Blocks Over 42 Lakh Stolen Or Lost Mobile Devices

New Delhi: Since its launch on January 17 this year, the Sanchar Saathi mobile app has seen more than 1.4 crore downloads, and has successfully blocked over 42 lakh stolen or lost mobile devices, official data showed on Tuesday. While 26 lakh lost/stolen mobile phones were traced, 7.23 lakh have successfully been returned with the help of the Sanchar Saathi app, which is a fully voluntary, user-driven platform and privacy-first app and activates only with user consent.

Sanchar Saathi app puts citizens first and protects their privacy at every step. It works only with the user’s consent and gives full control over its activation and use, according to the data. It activates only after the user chooses to register, and the user may activate, deactivate, or delete it at any time. The app has been designed to strengthen India’s cybersecurity without compromising privacy.

Rising cyber threats have made safeguarding mobile users a pressing national concern. According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), cybercrime incidents surged from 15,92,917 in 2023 to 20,41,360 in 2024. Digital Arrest Scams and related cybercrimes reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal alone totalled 1,23,672 in 2024, with 17,718 cases already reported by February 2025.