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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered Set For September 29 Launch, New Expansion Revealed

CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 3 - Remastered for September 29, 2026, alongside a first look at its new expansion, Songs of the Past.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered Set For September 29 Launch, New Expansion Revealed
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), XBOX Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and Battle.net. (Image Credt: XBOX)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: CD Projekt Red has confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered will launch on September 29, 2026, alongside a first look at a brand new expansion called Songs of the Past. The news was shared during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The Remastered version will be a free upgrade for anyone who already owns The Witcher 3 on supported platforms. It includes PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and XBOX Series X|S. Along with these, for the first time, The Witcher 3 will also arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 and Battle.net — a partnership between CD Projekt Red and Blizzard Entertainment. Both versions will go live on the same date, September 29.

The Remastered version brings a wide range of enhancements, including better visuals, smoother performance, upgraded combat, improved movement, new spell effects, better mount handling, smarter monster behaviour, a reworked skill tree, an expanded photo mode, and new finishing moves. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and XBOX Series X|S.

New region revealed

Alongside Remastered, CD Projekt Red also gave fans a first glimpse of Songs of the Past, a new paid expansion set to out in 2027. The new region takes players to a brand new region called Letten, described as a peaceful land known for its rural traditions, bountiful harvests, and lively festivals. However, beneath this calm setting lies a dark secret. Players will follow Geralt as he faces enemies and works to uncover an evil that has been hidden for a long time.

Songs of the Past will be available on PC, PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 next year, when it releases. Players can add the expansion to their wishlists on selected platforms ahead of the official launch.

Free expansions and new gaming partnership

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, CD Projekt Red also revealed that all current owners of The Witcher 3 will now get free access to its existing expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. This means players can enjoy both story add-ons at no extra cost, ahead of the Remastered launch in September.

Moreover, the game developer also confirmed a new partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, bringing The Witcher 3 to Battle.net for the first time. Players who buy the expansion via Blizzard's platform will also unlock a special Geralt-themed skin for Diablo 4. More details on this partnership are expected at BlizzCon in September.

Also Read: Sony Reminds PlayStation Users That Digital Games Are Licensed, Not Owned

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SONGS OF THE PAST
WITCHER 3 RELEASE DATE
WITCHER 3 NINTENDO SWITCH 2
CD PROJEKT RED
WITCHER 3 REMASTERED

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