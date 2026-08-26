ETV Bharat / technology

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered Set For September 29 Launch, New Expansion Revealed

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), XBOX Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and Battle.net. ( Image Credt: XBOX )

Hyderabad: CD Projekt Red has confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered will launch on September 29, 2026, alongside a first look at a brand new expansion called Songs of the Past. The news was shared during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The Remastered version will be a free upgrade for anyone who already owns The Witcher 3 on supported platforms. It includes PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and XBOX Series X|S. Along with these, for the first time, The Witcher 3 will also arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 and Battle.net — a partnership between CD Projekt Red and Blizzard Entertainment. Both versions will go live on the same date, September 29. The Remastered version brings a wide range of enhancements, including better visuals, smoother performance, upgraded combat, improved movement, new spell effects, better mount handling, smarter monster behaviour, a reworked skill tree, an expanded photo mode, and new finishing moves. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and XBOX Series X|S. New region revealed