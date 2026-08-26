The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered Set For September 29 Launch, New Expansion Revealed
CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 3 - Remastered for September 29, 2026, alongside a first look at its new expansion, Songs of the Past.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Hyderabad: CD Projekt Red has confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered will launch on September 29, 2026, alongside a first look at a brand new expansion called Songs of the Past. The news was shared during Gamescom Opening Night Live.
The Remastered version will be a free upgrade for anyone who already owns The Witcher 3 on supported platforms. It includes PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and XBOX Series X|S. Along with these, for the first time, The Witcher 3 will also arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 and Battle.net — a partnership between CD Projekt Red and Blizzard Entertainment. Both versions will go live on the same date, September 29.
The Remastered version brings a wide range of enhancements, including better visuals, smoother performance, upgraded combat, improved movement, new spell effects, better mount handling, smarter monster behaviour, a reworked skill tree, an expanded photo mode, and new finishing moves. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and XBOX Series X|S.
New region revealed
Alongside Remastered, CD Projekt Red also gave fans a first glimpse of Songs of the Past, a new paid expansion set to out in 2027. The new region takes players to a brand new region called Letten, described as a peaceful land known for its rural traditions, bountiful harvests, and lively festivals. However, beneath this calm setting lies a dark secret. Players will follow Geralt as he faces enemies and works to uncover an evil that has been hidden for a long time.
Songs of the Past will be available on PC, PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 next year, when it releases. Players can add the expansion to their wishlists on selected platforms ahead of the official launch.
The medallion is humming… It’s the beginning of a game-changing partnership! 🔥— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) August 25, 2026
We’re happy to announce that we’ve partnered with @Blizzard_Ent to bring the world of The Witcher to @battlenet. Starting today, you can pre-purchase The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered, which… pic.twitter.com/T45tGDS7oI
Free expansions and new gaming partnership
During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, CD Projekt Red also revealed that all current owners of The Witcher 3 will now get free access to its existing expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. This means players can enjoy both story add-ons at no extra cost, ahead of the Remastered launch in September.
Moreover, the game developer also confirmed a new partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, bringing The Witcher 3 to Battle.net for the first time. Players who buy the expansion via Blizzard's platform will also unlock a special Geralt-themed skin for Diablo 4. More details on this partnership are expected at BlizzCon in September.