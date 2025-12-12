ETV Bharat / technology

Wipro, Microsoft Ink 3-Year AI Partnership; Launch Innovation Hub In Bengaluru

New Delhi: IT services major Wipro on Friday announced a strategic partnership with technology giant Microsoft and the launch of Microsoft Innovation Hub at its Partner Labs in Bengaluru, aimed at helping enterprises accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across sectors. Wipro said the three-year collaboration seeks to help enterprises transform into frontier firms – early leaders in AI adoption that are redefining work and unlocking value by embedding AI into core operations.

The alliance combines Wipro's consulting-led, engineering-focused capabilities with Microsoft’s cloud and AI stack, including Azure, Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot and Azure AI Foundry, as well as integrations with enterprise platforms, to enable businesses to build AI-powered workflows and cultures for sustainable growth at scale.​

Wipro and Microsoft will co-develop industry-specific AI solutions for financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, airports and other verticals.

Wipro will also step up AI infusion across its own operations and Client Zero initiatives through the partnership and Wipro Intelligence suite, deploying over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences and upskilling more than 25,000 Wipro employees on Microsoft Cloud and GitHub technologies to create an AI-fluent workforce.​