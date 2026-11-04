Windows 11 Update Now Makes 8GB RAM Computers 40% Faster And Smoother
Microsoft says its latest Windows 11 update makes 8GB RAM computers faster, using smarter memory use and tighter control of background tasks for everyday work.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has made changes to Windows 11 that help computers with 8GB of RAM run faster and more smoothly. These machines were once seen as slow, however, the new update is aimed at changing this.
According to Microsoft, Windows now feels about 20 per cent more responsive on 8GB computers. Opening the Start Menu, Settings or File Explorer takes less time than before.
In one test, Microsoft opened 20 Edge tabs, a 4K video, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and File Explorer all at once. The computer responded 40 per cent faster than the January 2026 version.
What has improved?
The update also saves a lot of memory. Windows, Edge, and Microsoft 365 apps together now use up to 900MB less committed memory. Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook alone save around 360MB.
Widgets now load only when the user opens the panel, which saves roughly 200MB. In Edge, inactive tabs go to sleep after 15 minutes of their opening, by default.
How does the new update work?
Windows now handles memory in a smarter way. It compresses data that is rarely used, so up to 2GB more active data can stay in RAM. This means the computer needs to reach for slower storage less often.
Background tasks are also pushed back for a short time, so the work users are doing currently gets finished first.
Edge now stays ready in the background, which helps it open 33 per cent faster. Microsoft Teams turns on Efficiency Mode on 8GB computers and starts about 20 per cent quicker.
How to get the update?
The update is arriving through Windows Update. Microsoft says compression will get smarter in the coming months. The company is also working with PC makers to ensure less memory is set aside for hardware.
To update Windows 11, users can follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to Settings.
Step 2: Select Windows Update.
Step 3: Turn on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option.
Step 4: Select Check for updates.
Users are suggested to keep their Microsoft Edge, 365, and Teams apps updated as well.
Some challenges remain
Microsoft cannot fix optimisation of memory alone. Many apps still use a lot of memory. Browsers such as Chrome often use more RAM in the name of security. Some software does not run well on 8GB PCs at all.
There is also a shortage of RAM in the market, and Intel has warned about it. If other developers do not do their part, Microsoft's efforts may fall short.