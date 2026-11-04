ETV Bharat / technology

Windows 11 Update Now Makes 8GB RAM Computers 40% Faster And Smoother

If other software developers don't also try to save memory in apps like Chrome, users won't be able to reap the full benefits of Microsoft's efforts. ( Image Credit: Microsoft )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has made changes to Windows 11 that help computers with 8GB of RAM run faster and more smoothly. These machines were once seen as slow, however, the new update is aimed at changing this.

According to Microsoft, Windows now feels about 20 per cent more responsive on 8GB computers. Opening the Start Menu, Settings or File Explorer takes less time than before.

In one test, Microsoft opened 20 Edge tabs, a 4K video, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and File Explorer all at once. The computer responded 40 per cent faster than the January 2026 version.

What has improved?

The update also saves a lot of memory. Windows, Edge, and Microsoft 365 apps together now use up to 900MB less committed memory. Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook alone save around 360MB.

Widgets now load only when the user opens the panel, which saves roughly 200MB. In Edge, inactive tabs go to sleep after 15 minutes of their opening, by default.

How does the new update work?

Windows now handles memory in a smarter way. It compresses data that is rarely used, so up to 2GB more active data can stay in RAM. This means the computer needs to reach for slower storage less often.

Background tasks are also pushed back for a short time, so the work users are doing currently gets finished first.

Edge now stays ready in the background, which helps it open 33 per cent faster. Microsoft Teams turns on Efficiency Mode on 8GB computers and starts about 20 per cent quicker.

900 MB less committed memory (Windows) with Teams, PowerPoint, Edge, Word, Excel, and Outlook (Image Credit: YouTube/Windows)

How to get the update?