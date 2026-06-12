Wikipedia's What Came First? Daily History Quiz Arrives On iPhone: How The Game Works
Wikipedia has launched its What Came First? daily history trivia game on iPhone, letting users arrange historical events in chronological order through the app.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Wikipedia has introduced its popular daily history trivia game, 'What Came First?', for iPhone users, nearly a year after it was launched on Android. The game is now accessible through the latest version of the Wikipedia app on iOS and requires no separate download.
The quiz is designed to test players' knowledge of historical timelines by presenting events from the same calendar date across different years and asking them to arrange these in the correct chronological order. It can be accessed within the Explore section of the app, offering a more interactive way for users to engage with Wikipedia's vast repository of historical content.
How to access it
To access the 'What Came First?' game, users first need to update the Wikipedia app to its latest version via the Apple App Store and then go to the Explore section within the app. The What Came First? option will appear there, ready to play, with no additional installation required.
How the game works
Wikipedia refreshes the quiz each day with five new challenges. Questions are drawn from notable historical events that share the same calendar date but took place in different years, requiring players to compare timelines and sequence events accurately. The format encourages users to discover historical milestones in a more engaging, game-like context rather than through passive reading.
Streaks, Scores, and Archives
Wikipedia has built several features around the quiz to encourage regular play. The app tracks performance through scores and daily participation streaks, giving users a tangible sense of progress over time. A history archive has also been added, allowing players to revisit and attempt earlier quizzes they may have missed, a useful addition for those who want to catch up or challenge themselves further.
With the iOS launch now live, What Came First? is available to users across both Android and iPhone, significantly expanding its reach. The rollout reflects Wikipedia's broader push to make its platform more engaging through interactive features, moving beyond its traditional role as a reference tool.