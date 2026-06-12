ETV Bharat / technology

Wikipedia's What Came First? Daily History Quiz Arrives On iPhone: How The Game Works

Hyderabad: Wikipedia has introduced its popular daily history trivia game, 'What Came First?', for iPhone users, nearly a year after it was launched on Android. The game is now accessible through the latest version of the Wikipedia app on iOS and requires no separate download.

The quiz is designed to test players' knowledge of historical timelines by presenting events from the same calendar date across different years and asking them to arrange these in the correct chronological order. It can be accessed within the Explore section of the app, offering a more interactive way for users to engage with Wikipedia's vast repository of historical content.

How to access it

To access the 'What Came First?' game, users first need to update the Wikipedia app to its latest version via the Apple App Store and then go to the Explore section within the app. The What Came First? option will appear there, ready to play, with no additional installation required.

How the game works