ETV Bharat / technology

Wikipedia Loses 8% Human Pageviews As Users Shift To AI Bots And Social Media For Information

Hyderabad: Wikipedia says that it is losing human pageviews on its website, resulting in a decrease of 8 per cent year-over-year traffic. This means that people have significantly reduced their visits to the website compared to the same period in 2024. Marshall Miller, Senior Director of Product, Wikimedia Foundation, said in a blog post that the major reason for the decline in human pageviews in Wikipedia is the introduction of AI chatbots and AI-powered search engines by various tech companies.

When compared to Wikipedia, they provide users with direct answers to their queries, which is not possible in Wikipedia, as visitors will have to invest their time to get what they are actually looking for. Miller said that another reason for the decline in Wikipedia traffic is social media platforms, as young users prefer getting information from various platforms like Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and others.

"We believe that these declines reflect the impact of generative AI and social media on how people seek information, especially with search engines providing answers directly to searchers, often based on Wikipedia content," Miller said.