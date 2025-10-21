Wikipedia Loses 8% Human Pageviews As Users Shift To AI Bots And Social Media For Information
The free online encyclopedia witnessed a sudden surge of human pageviews, especially in Brazil, in May 2025.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Wikipedia says that it is losing human pageviews on its website, resulting in a decrease of 8 per cent year-over-year traffic. This means that people have significantly reduced their visits to the website compared to the same period in 2024. Marshall Miller, Senior Director of Product, Wikimedia Foundation, said in a blog post that the major reason for the decline in human pageviews in Wikipedia is the introduction of AI chatbots and AI-powered search engines by various tech companies.
When compared to Wikipedia, they provide users with direct answers to their queries, which is not possible in Wikipedia, as visitors will have to invest their time to get what they are actually looking for. Miller said that another reason for the decline in Wikipedia traffic is social media platforms, as young users prefer getting information from various platforms like Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and others.
"We believe that these declines reflect the impact of generative AI and social media on how people seek information, especially with search engines providing answers directly to searchers, often based on Wikipedia content," Miller said.
According to the foundation that owns and runs Wikipedia, the website witnessed a sudden surge in human pageviews. It received billions of views around the world, especially in Brazil, in May 2025. After noticing this, the foundation analysed and updated its bot-detection system for separating human views from bots. The updated classification system revealed that the unusual traffic from March to August 2025 was actually coming from bots that pretended to be human users and were designed to evade bot detection.
According to Miller, the Wikimedia Foundation has taken a few steps to preserve the free knowledge ecosystem:
- Enhancing bot detection: The foundation will constantly update its bot detection systems to easily classify between human and bot pageviews.
- Third-party use framework: Wikimedia will set rules on how others will use their content, and ask for proper credit and support.
- Reader Growth and Reader Experience teams: The Reader Growth team will focus on new ways of learning and engagement on Wikipedia. The Reader Experience team will focus on enhancing familiar core ways of learning and engagement by improving and refining the foundational experiences of the user that they rely on, browsing, navigating, and consuming content.
- Reaching new audiences: The foundation will experiment with new ways to bring Wikipedia to social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and even games like Roblox.
- Making editing easier: It will make editing content on mobile easier, especially for first-time volunteers.