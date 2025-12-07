ETV Bharat / technology

Why the Night Sky Is Dark: Modern Cosmology Explains

The night sky appears dark in night because the universe is finite in age, expands with time, and undergoes redshifting beyond human vision. ( Image Credit: NASA/Preston Dyches )

On a clear night, when you look up, the sky feels like a vast dark ocean sprinkled with tiny, shimmering stars. The calm, black canvas seems obvious and natural. Yet this simple observation hides one of astronomy’s greatest historical puzzles: If the universe contains an infinite number of stars, why isn’t the night sky brilliantly bright? Why do we see darkness at all?

This question is at the heart of the phenomenon known today as Olbers’ Paradox—or, more accurately, the Cheseaux–Olbers Paradox.

A Puzzle Centuries In The Making

The paradox is commonly attributed to German astronomer Heinrich Wilhelm Olbers, who in 1823 posed a blunt, elegant question: Why is the night sky dark?

If the universe were infinite, static, and uniformly filled with stars, he argued, then every line of sight should eventually land on a star. The entire sky should glow as brightly as the surface of the Sun.

Olbers published this argument in his 1823 article “Ueber die Durchsichtigkeit des Weltraums” (“On the Transparency of Space”) in Bode’s Astronomisches Jahrbuch for 1826.

But He Wasn’t The First

Nearly 80 years earlier, in 1744, Swiss astronomer Jean Philippe de Cheseaux had presented the same astrophysical puzzle. And even before that, in the early 1600s, Johannes Kepler wondered why an infinite universe full of stars didn’t flood the heavens with light.

Historians now agree that the paradox is best referred to as the Cheseaux–Olbers Paradox, reflecting its deeper roots in astronomical thought.

A Forest Of Stars

To understand the puzzle, imagine the universe as an endless forest. If the forest stretches infinitely in every direction, and trees are evenly spaced, then no matter where you look, your view will eventually be blocked by a tree trunk.

Replace trees with stars—and your line of sight through the universe should always end on a stellar surface. In theory, the night sky should blaze with light. Yet it doesn’t. So, what went wrong with the early assumption?

How Modern Cosmology Solves the Paradox

According to K. Aditya of the Raman Research Institute, the paradox rests on outdated assumptions about the universe. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Aditya said, "From a historical perspective, we should call this puzzle the Cheseaux–Olbers Paradox. Modern cosmology now provides a clear explanation for why the night sky is dark."

The English version of the Cheseaux–Olbers Paradox, original 1744 work- English translation. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via K. Aditya)

1. The Universe Has a Beginning

The universe is not eternal. It is only about 13.8 billion years old. Light, although incredibly fast (about 300,000 km/s), still takes time to travel.

This means: