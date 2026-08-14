Why Is The Sun's Corona So Hot? India's Aditya-L1 Space Mission May Finally Have The Answer
India's Aditya-L1 space mission has offered the clearest clue yet as to why the Sun's outer atmosphere is millions of degrees hotter than its surface.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
In solar physics, the question why the Sun's outer atmosphere, also known as Corona, is millions of degrees hotter than its visible surface have haunted scientists for decades. However, this question seems to finally receive an answer. New observations from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1 satellite suggest the Sun's own shifting magnetic fields may be the reason why the Corona is so hot.
A research paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, led by Professor R. Ramesh of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) notes that the numbers behind the claims are quite remarkable.
What is the real problem?
Let's take an example to understand the real problem. When someone stands in front of a campfire, they feel heat. However, when they move away from it, they feel cold, due to moving away from campfire's heat radius. This is how the physics works. So, coming back to the Sun. This celestial body's core hits temperatures around 15 million-degree Celsius, moving away towards its visible surface (also called Photosphere) the temperature cools down to 5,500-degree Celsius (still scorching hot). The campfire logic works fine till now. However, when reaching the Corona the temperatures rise to 2 million degree Celsius — during active spells, the temperatures go much higher.
Researchers call this strange heating phenomena as coronal heating problem, which has puzzled the entire solar physics community for decades — but not any more.
To make things more confusing, the Corona bleeds out enormous amounts of energy through violent events called coronal mass ejections (CME) and solar flares.
CMEs throw cast clouds of magnetised plasma into space. When these clouds move towards the Earth they cause geomagnetic storms that disrupt satellites, communications, and power grids. On quiet sunny days, the Sun produces two to three CMEs a day. At the peak of its roughly 11-year activity cycle, these clouds of magnetised plasma rise to 10 or more.
However, the main question lies, how does the Sun's outer surface (the Corona) keeps refilling its energy, when it emits CMEs and solar flares.
Possible explanations
Scientists have long debated two main ideas for Corona's energy refilling. The first idea is that the Sun's boiling surface generates waves of energy that travels upwards through the solar atmosphere and heat the Corona from below. Similar to how sound waves carry energy through the air.
The second idea involves the Sun's magnetic field, which runs through the Sun in a twisted and knotted manner. However, when these filed lines snap and reconnect they release huge bursts of energy. After an eruption, these magnetic field lines can then rearrange themselves, potentially putting energy back into the Corona.
For years researchers have argued over which of these two explanations fit Corona's energy refilling. Now, Aditya-L1 has provided some numbers.
What did Aditya-L1 find out?
The Indian space observatory used its Visible Emission Line Coronagraph — a specialised instrument for studying the Corona — to observe a powerful CME that took place on August 5, 2024.
Researchers observed the hours after the eruption. Within about 10 hours, the Sun's magnetic field lines had largely returned to their earlier arrangement through reconnection,. The team led by Professor R Ramesh worked out how much energy each magnetic field returned to Corona's energ refilling.
The result was striking. Surface generated waves supplied only around 7 per cent of energy required to keep the Corona as hot as it is. However, magnetic field reconnection and reconfiguration accounted for roughly 93 per cent, replenshing the Corona waves, leading to the boiling temperature in its outer atmosphere.
So, in short, the real energy refilling station for the Corona, is the Sun itself, due to its own magentic field.
Why this obeservation matters?
This finding not only solves the coronal heating problem, but provides researchers a much clearer starting point to dig further into how the Sun generates and moves energy via its atmosphere.
Moreover, by understanding the Sun better, scientists or researchers can predict space weather more accurately, safeguarding the satellites, communication systems, and power networks that billions of humans rely on every day.