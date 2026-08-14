ETV Bharat / technology

Why Is The Sun's Corona So Hot? India's Aditya-L1 Space Mission May Finally Have The Answer

In solar physics, the question why the Sun's outer atmosphere, also known as Corona, is millions of degrees hotter than its visible surface have haunted scientists for decades. However, this question seems to finally receive an answer. New observations from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Aditya-L1 satellite suggest the Sun's own shifting magnetic fields may be the reason why the Corona is so hot.

A research paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, led by Professor R. Ramesh of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) notes that the numbers behind the claims are quite remarkable.

What is the real problem?

Let's take an example to understand the real problem. When someone stands in front of a campfire, they feel heat. However, when they move away from it, they feel cold, due to moving away from campfire's heat radius. This is how the physics works. So, coming back to the Sun. This celestial body's core hits temperatures around 15 million-degree Celsius, moving away towards its visible surface (also called Photosphere) the temperature cools down to 5,500-degree Celsius (still scorching hot). The campfire logic works fine till now. However, when reaching the Corona the temperatures rise to 2 million degree Celsius — during active spells, the temperatures go much higher.

Researchers call this strange heating phenomena as coronal heating problem, which has puzzled the entire solar physics community for decades — but not any more.

To make things more confusing, the Corona bleeds out enormous amounts of energy through violent events called coronal mass ejections (CME) and solar flares.

CMEs throw cast clouds of magnetised plasma into space. When these clouds move towards the Earth they cause geomagnetic storms that disrupt satellites, communications, and power grids. On quiet sunny days, the Sun produces two to three CMEs a day. At the peak of its roughly 11-year activity cycle, these clouds of magnetised plasma rise to 10 or more.

However, the main question lies, how does the Sun's outer surface (the Corona) keeps refilling its energy, when it emits CMEs and solar flares.

Possible explanations

Scientists have long debated two main ideas for Corona's energy refilling. The first idea is that the Sun's boiling surface generates waves of energy that travels upwards through the solar atmosphere and heat the Corona from below. Similar to how sound waves carry energy through the air.