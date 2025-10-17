ETV Bharat / technology

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

We live in a largely invisible universe—about 69 per cent of it is dark energy, 26 per cent is dark matter, and only about 5 per cent is ordinary (baryonic) matter, which forms stars, planets, and life. Within this small fraction of visible matter, disk galaxies take shape, typically featuring a thick, star-filled outer disk and a thinner inner disk. In our own Milky Way, for example, the thick disk extends about 3,000 light-years above and below the galactic plane, while the thin disk is roughly 1,000 light-years thick. The visible component of the galaxies is usually made up of three principal segments:

The disk, where the spiral arms and most of the gas and dust are concentrated The halo, a rough and sparse sphere around the disk that contains little gas, dust, or star formation The central bulge at the heart of the disk, formed by a large concentration of ancient stars surrounding the Galactic Centre.

Yet, scattered across the universe are galaxies that defy this structure, known as superthin galaxies—incredibly flat systems that seem to have resisted puffing up over billions of years—leading to the question: How have these cosmic blades managed to stay so impossibly slim?

Optical image of FGC 2366 obtained from Palomar Observatory Sky Survey (POSS). The galaxy looks like 'edge of razor blade '. (Aditya, K; Banerjee, Arunima; published by Oxford University Press on behalf of Royal Astronomical Society)

A new study, conducted by researchers K Aditya of the Raman Research Institute and Arunima Banerjee of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), has uncovered why these galaxies remain incredibly flat and thin. Their research, combining state-of-the-art observations and theoretical modelling, explores why these galaxies—technically known as low-surface-brightness (LSB) ultra-thin galaxies—are faint, spread out, and are often difficult to detect.

The hidden world of superthin galaxies

The team focused on FGC 2366, one of the ultra-thin galaxies in their sample. Due to its edge-on orientation, features like spiral arms or bars are obscured, prompting the researchers to construct a detailed model of the galaxy. They simulated its stellar evolution over five gigayears using a supercomputer. When the model incorporated a higher stellar mass fraction, it produced a rectangular, bar-like structure—suggesting that FGC 2366’s low surface brightness plays a key role in preserving its remarkably thin stellar disk.

“It serves as a typical example of this class of dark matter–dominated, superthin galaxies,” Arunima Banerjee said. "To ensure precision, the team deliberately selected one of the thinnest galaxies available for their study."

“Using HI 21-cm observations with the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) near Pune, facilities for radio astronomy, and stellar photometry from the Palomar sky survey, we mapped the overall structure and distribution of neutral hydrogen gas and stars within these galaxies,” said K Aditya.

Photometry measures the light emitted by stars—that is, the photons from stellar populations—while the HI 21-cm line traces atomic hydrogen gas, a key component of galaxies. Since all galaxies are primarily composed of stars and gas, these two serve as diagnostic tracers of the underlying gravitational potential. Although dark matter itself cannot be observed directly, it shapes this potential, influencing the motion of stars and gas. Dark matter affects the shape of these galaxies, and they model galaxies with different types of dark matter halos (the massive invisible component that holds a galaxy together).

The study’s most surprising findings

Researchers found that no matter the type of dark matter halo, if the galaxy started out thin, it stayed thin. They also discovered that these galaxies don't grow thick over time because they don't form strong central bars—elongated features that usually stir things up in other galaxies and make them puffier. But when the team artificially increased the density of stars in the galaxy, the bar did form and the galaxy thickened—but only if the dark matter halo was less concentrated.

Also read: Indian Astronomers Uncover The Longest Tidal Tail And A Nascent Galaxy At Its Edge

Bars refer to coherent, elongated stellar structures that maintain their shape over long periods. These bars scatter nearby stars, disturbing their orbits and increasing their velocity dispersion, which causes the galactic disk to thicken over time.

“In galaxies with bars, this scattering makes the disk puff up,” Banerjee explained. “But in superthin galaxies, the deep dark matter potential keeps the disk stable and prevents bar formation. Without bars, there’s no scattering, so the disk stays thin.”

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Arunima Banerjee and K Aditya discussed ultrathin galaxies, their formation, and other aspects of their study.

Why study superthin galaxies

For Banerjee, these galaxies serve as natural laboratories to test fundamental cosmological models. “Superthin galaxies are excellent test beds for studying the influence of dark matter,” she said. “They contain a very small proportion of visible matter compared to their dark matter content. This makes them ideal for examining predictions of the ΛCDM (Lambda Cold Dark Matter) model—the most widely accepted framework explaining the universe’s large-scale structure and evolution.”