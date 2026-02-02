ETV Bharat / technology

Why India's Waste Challenge Is Not About Technology Or Law But People

Bengaluru: "India already has strong municipal solid waste rules and a clear legal framework. The problem is not the law, but public awareness and behavioural practices," said Srinivasulu, IFS, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment and Ecology, Government of Karnataka.

The comment came at the inaugural episode of the Science for Sustainable Urban Living public talk series at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. At the event, Srinivasulu highlighted the potential for apartment communities to see waste management not just as a compliance requirement, but as a revenue opportunity—while also supporting sustainable livelihoods for waste pickers.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Srinivasulu said India’s waste laws are strong, but weak public behaviour and on-ground implementation limit impact. Enforcement alone won’t work; awareness, incentives, and source segregation are essential, and technology cannot fix mixed waste.

Panel discussion on Waste Management: Segregation to Zero Waste Living followed, featuring Ramamani VK, KAS, COO, BSWML; Shekar Prabhakar, CEO, Hasiru Dala Innovations; Archana Tripathi, CEO, Saahas; Prof GL Sivakumar Babu (Rtd), IISc; and HN Chanakya, Chief Research Scientist (Rtd), IISc. (ETV Bharat)

H N Chanakya, Chief Research Scientist (Rtd) at IISc, also believes that Indian cities lack a strong waste culture, making behavioural change critical. He said waste must be treated as a resource, with priority on wet and animal waste, and warned that technology alone—such as biomethanation—cannot work without grassroots participation.

Shekar Prabhakar, CEO, Hasiru Dala Innovations, also talked to ETV Bharat on the subject, stating that India’s waste recovery is driven by the informal sector, making official data incomplete. He stressed using satellite, AI, and GPS data to identify dumping, manage C&D waste, support waste pickers, and cut emissions—by turning data into actionable policy.

System-Level Change: Implementation Challenges and Public Engagement-

Srinivasulu said that India already has strong municipal solid waste rules and a clear legal framework. These rules have been revised, most recently in January 2026. The real challenge lies in public awareness and behavioural practices, he said, adding, "Managing waste segregation is not difficult, but large-scale cultural behaviour change takes time and sustained effort."

He emphasised that economic incentives matter—people are more likely to adopt sustainable practices when they see direct financial benefits. Alongside science and policy, integrating economic incentives is essential to drive lasting behavioural change.

Environmental policies often exist, but implementation lags at the city level. Srinivasulu said that in India, the law is clear and well-defined. The real challenge arises at the implementation level. Municipalities and urban local bodies deal directly with citizens, and unlike industries, citizens cannot be penalised or shut down in the same way. For instance, if an apartment complex with thousands of residents violates rules, it cannot simply be closed.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) workers unload a handcart filled with garbage and plastic waste at a roadside used as a temporary dumping site in Srinagar, (Getty Images)

These realities limit aggressive enforcement. Therefore, the solution is not merely stricter laws or enforcement, but stronger public engagement. Educating citizens, building awareness, and demonstrating economic and maintenance benefits can drive behavioural change. Mass mobilisation and awareness programmes are the most effective way forward.

Technology Cannot Replace Segregation