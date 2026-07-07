ETV Bharat / technology

Why Clicking I'm Not A Robot Isn't Always Safe: CAPTCHA's History, Evolution, And The ClickFix Threat

cCAPTCHA has evolved from distorted text challenges to behavioural verification systems that analyse mouse movements, browsing behaviour and other background signals to distinguish humans from bots. ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Most people would say being a human means having empathy or compassion. But sometimes, it is simply about being able to identify traffic lights, bridges, or vehicles on a computer screen.

In the digital world, being a human is only a matter of not being a bot. The authentication system that proves that is called CAPTCHA. It stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart and does exactly what its name suggests—validate whether a user is a human or a bot.

CAPTCHA may exist as random strings of text that you need to reproduce or simply click on a checkmark that says, “I’m not a robot”. Apparently, even the most advanced artificial intelligence systems, bots, and agents struggle to do so and have been documented to enlist a human’s help in passing the authentication.

Websites have now adopted advanced systems such as reCAPTCHA v3 and Cloudflare Turnstile (ETV Bharat via CloudFlare)

The reason why they exist is to stop cybercriminals from using bots to access a website or online forms for malicious purposes. However, as creative as bad actors tend to be, they have ended up utilising the public familiarity with CAPTCHA as a means to spread malware. Some call them Fake CAPTCHA scams, while the cybersecurity industry calls them ClickFix.

Before heading into the intuitive ways malicious actors have discovered to keep the scam-mill running, let’s first understand the CAPTCHA and its evolution.

The birth of CAPTCHA and the need to verify if you are a human

Several different groups developed the earliest forms of CAPTCHA technology in parallel during the late 1990s and early 2000s to combat hackers that used automated bots for nefarious activities on the internet. For example, computer scientists working for the search engine AltaVista wanted to stop bots from adding malicious web addresses to the company’s link database.

The first CAPTCHA-like system was filed by researchers at the IT company Sanctum in 1997, while the term "CAPTCHA" was coined in 2003 by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, led by Luis von Ahn and Manuel Blum.

These Classic CAPTCHAs asked users to identify distorted letters or numbers and type them correctly to prove they are human. The distortion makes it difficult for bots using optical character recognition (OCR) to read the text, while humans, who are used to seeing and interpreting letters in different handwriting styles, can usually recognise it. Companies like Yahoo quickly adopted the technology to stop spambots and prevent fake account creations.

Text-Based CAPTCHAs The first generation of CAPTCHAs. Users identify distorted letters or numbers to prove they are human. Designed to stop early bots, but now easily solved by modern AI and OCR.

CAPTCHAs are being used to date for website gate actions, such as submissions, logins, comments, ticket purchases, and account creation. Koushik Pal, Threat Intelligence Researcher, CloudSEK, explains that it blocks credential stuffing, scraping, spam, ad-fraud clicks, and scalping bots.

Adding further, he says, “It's an access-control or anti-automation layer, not really ‘security’ in the encryption sense. It is more like rate-limiting for behaviour.”

Today, automated bots generate a significant share of internet traffic, with some performing useful tasks like search engine indexing while others carry out harmful activities such as phishing, spam, fake account creation, password attacks, misinformation, and DDoS attacks. As AI systems become capable of solving traditional CAPTCHA challenges, websites are adopting more advanced verification methods to prevent abuse.

The evolution of CAPTCHAs

Back in the 2000s, as CAPTCHAs cemented their role as human-verification systems for website gate actions, the technology continues to evolve in response to bots becoming more sophisticated.