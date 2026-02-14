Explainer: Why ByteDance’s Seedance 2.0 Faced Hollywood Fury Over Deepfake Videos
ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 allows users to create realistic deepfakes of celebrities, triggering legal concerns and accusations of copyright theft from Hollywood.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese technology company ByteDance (parent company of TikTok) has found itself at the centre of a major controversy. The company recently launched the latest version of its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Seedance 2.0, that enables users to generate realistic videos of people with highly accurate personal voice characteristics using only facial images.
It can make realistic deepfake videos of anyone—including Hollywood celebrities—without their permission.
The AI video generator went viral in China but has now triggered fierce backlash from American film studios, streaming services, and actors' unions who accuse ByteDance of massive copyright theft and unauthorised use of celebrities' faces and voices.
What Is Seedance 2.0
Seedance 2.0 is an advanced AI video generation tool that allows users to create videos from different types of inputs, such as images, videos, audio, and text.
Unlike traditional AI video generators, Seedance 2.0 enables users to reference anything they want. Including character movements, camera angles, visual effects, scenes, and even sounds, by simply describing them in natural language.
Key features of Seedance 2.0
Multi-modal input: Users can upload up to 9 images, 3 videos (up to 15 seconds duration), and 3 audio files. They can combine text, images, videos, and audio freely to express their creativity with unprecedented flexibility.
Reference anything: They can refer to motion, effects, camera movements, characters, scenes, and sounds from any uploaded content. Ussr just simply need to describe what they want in natural language.
Superior consistency: The AI video generator maintains perfect consistency for faces, clothing, text, scenes, and visual styles across the entire video.
Precise motion and camera replication: Users just need to upload a reference video to replicate complex choreography, cinematic camera movements, and action sequences. They are not required to enter detailed prompts to replicate it.
Video extension and editing: The video generator allows users to seamlessly extend existing videos, merge multiple clips, or edit specific segments. They can replace characters, add elements, or modify actions while preserving the rest of their content.
Built-in audio generation: Seedance 2.0 automatically generates context-aware sound effects and background music. It syncs video to uploaded audio or music beats for perfectly timed videos.
How to create AI videos using Seedance 2.0
Users need to upload images, videos, or audio files as references, which they can combine up to 12 files across different modalities to express their vision. Using natural language, users can describe what they want. They can use tags like 'Use @image1 as the first frame with @video1's camera movement to combine and create various visuals.
Once all this is done, they can generate a video of up to 4 to 15 seconds in duration. As Seedance 2.0 supports video editing capabilities, users can extend, edit, or refine their AI videos by uploading the result and making targeted adjustments.
Privacy and security
ByteDance claims that all uploaded content and generated videos are securely stored with industry-standard encryption. The uploaded data is private and will never be shared with third parties.
The Hollywood Problem
Shortly after Seedance 2.0's release, users began creating and sharing videos that raised serious legal and ethical questions. Viral clips included Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise engaged in a hand-to-hand combat, an alternative ending to Game of Thrones, and boxer Rocky Balboa meeting Transformers character Optimus Prime in a fast-food restaurant.
These videos were created without permission from the actors, studios, or rights holders involved.
This entire movie like clip was generated by Seedance 2.0 AI from a simple text prompt
On February 12, 2026, Charles Rivkin, CEO of the Motion Picture Association, issued a strong statement criticising ByteDance. He said the Chinese AI service had engaged in "unauthorised use of U.S. copyrighted works on a massive scale" in just a single day.
The following day, SAG-AFTRA—the powerful union representing American actors, including Cruise and Pitt—called ByteDance's actions "blatant infringement." The union specifically highlighted that Seedance 2.0 enables "unauthorised use of our members' voices and likenesses," describing it as unacceptable behaviour that threatens actors' ability to earn a living.
HBO gave us the ending they wanted. Fans never accepted it.
Now Seedance 2.0 used AI to create the ending we deserved. Say what you will about AI, but this is what it's capable of.
Why is it concerning
The controversy highlights growing concerns about AI technology's ability to create realistic deepfakes of real people. Although the technology has legitimate creative uses, it also raises serious questions about consent, copyright protection, and how users can verify what is real online.
For Hollywood actors and studios, the threat is existential. If AI tools can create convincing videos of celebrities without their involvement or payment, it could fundamentally change how the entertainment industry works. Actors fear their likenesses could be used in unlimited content without their knowledge or compensation.