ETV Bharat / technology

Explainer: Why ByteDance’s Seedance 2.0 Faced Hollywood Fury Over Deepfake Videos

Hyderabad: Chinese technology company ByteDance (parent company of TikTok) has found itself at the centre of a major controversy. The company recently launched the latest version of its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Seedance 2.0, that enables users to generate realistic videos of people with highly accurate personal voice characteristics using only facial images.

It can make realistic deepfake videos of anyone—including Hollywood celebrities—without their permission.

The AI video generator went viral in China but has now triggered fierce backlash from American film studios, streaming services, and actors' unions who accuse ByteDance of massive copyright theft and unauthorised use of celebrities' faces and voices.

What Is Seedance 2.0

Seedance 2.0 is an advanced AI video generation tool that allows users to create videos from different types of inputs, such as images, videos, audio, and text.

Unlike traditional AI video generators, Seedance 2.0 enables users to reference anything they want. Including character movements, camera angles, visual effects, scenes, and even sounds, by simply describing them in natural language.

Key features of Seedance 2.0

Multi-modal input: Users can upload up to 9 images, 3 videos (up to 15 seconds duration), and 3 audio files. They can combine text, images, videos, and audio freely to express their creativity with unprecedented flexibility.

Reference anything: They can refer to motion, effects, camera movements, characters, scenes, and sounds from any uploaded content. Ussr just simply need to describe what they want in natural language.

Superior consistency: The AI video generator maintains perfect consistency for faces, clothing, text, scenes, and visual styles across the entire video.

Precise motion and camera replication: Users just need to upload a reference video to replicate complex choreography, cinematic camera movements, and action sequences. They are not required to enter detailed prompts to replicate it.

Video extension and editing: The video generator allows users to seamlessly extend existing videos, merge multiple clips, or edit specific segments. They can replace characters, add elements, or modify actions while preserving the rest of their content.

Built-in audio generation: Seedance 2.0 automatically generates context-aware sound effects and background music. It syncs video to uploaded audio or music beats for perfectly timed videos.