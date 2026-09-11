ETV Bharat / technology

iPhone Duo: Why Is Apple's First Foldable Phone So Expensive In India?

In India, buyers have to pay almost Rs 1 lakh more for the base 256GB storage iPhone Duo, compared to the US model. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: On September 9, 2026, Apple launched its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo for the Indian and global markets. Upon launch, people started discussing about its price, as the company has set a high price for the phone.

This discussion is even louder in India, as the price of the Indian model is much higher compared to the ones in the United States (US).

In the US, the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for the 256GB variant. While the same variant in India costs Rs 2,99,900. Interestingly, the top-end 2TB storage model is priced at Rs 4,49,9000, or approximately Rs 4.5 lakh in the country.

When one works out the price of the foldable device in India, where the exchange rate of $1 is roughly Rs 95, the US price of the same variant comes to around Rs 1.90 lakh. This means that to avail the 256GB variant of the iPhone Duo buyers in India will end up spending nearly a lakh more compared to the US counterpart.

This massive price difference is one of the reasons why people are discussing it so widely. Let's now take look at why Apple has set such as high price for the new iPhone Duo in India.

Variants Prices in India Prices in US 256GB Rs 2,99,900 $1,999 (approximately Rs 1.90 lakh) 512GB Rs 3,24,900 $2,199 (approximately 2.10 lakh) 1TB Rs 3,74,900 $2,599 (around Rs 2.48 lakh) 2TB Rs 4,49,900 $3,199 (approximately Rs 3.05 lakh)

The listed price in India already includes 18 per cent GST. The US list price excludes sales tax, which ranges from 6 to 10 per cent depending on the state. This means US buyers actually pay between $2,100 (around Rs 1.99 lakh) and $2,200 (around Rs 2.09 lakh).

The maths behind taxes and duties

The iPhone Duo is currently not locally made in India. This means it is imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Such phones face an import duty of around 28 per cent. GST is then charged on the value after the import duty has been added, which pushes the effective tax rate even higher.

The iPhone Duo comes in Star White and Night Sky shades. (Image Credit: Apple)

According to Neil Shah, Industry Analyst and co-founder of Counterpoint Research, once the 18 per cent GST and estimated duties are removed, the pre-tax price in India works out to roughly Rs 1,98,557, or about $2,087. This means the gap compared with the US listed price of $1,999 is only around $80 (Rs 7,500) to $200 (Rs 19,000). A similar gap exists in Apple's other markets as well.