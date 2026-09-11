iPhone Duo: Why Is Apple's First Foldable Phone So Expensive In India?
The iPhone Duo's steep price in India gets beyond taxes and duties. Here is a closer look at the real reasons behind the high cost.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: On September 9, 2026, Apple launched its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo for the Indian and global markets. Upon launch, people started discussing about its price, as the company has set a high price for the phone.
This discussion is even louder in India, as the price of the Indian model is much higher compared to the ones in the United States (US).
In the US, the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for the 256GB variant. While the same variant in India costs Rs 2,99,900. Interestingly, the top-end 2TB storage model is priced at Rs 4,49,9000, or approximately Rs 4.5 lakh in the country.
It’s THIN.— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 9, 2026
It’s VERSATILE
It’s DURABLE.
It fits in your pocket.
And it FOLDS.
Meet iPhone Duo. pic.twitter.com/lVpBmC36hx
When one works out the price of the foldable device in India, where the exchange rate of $1 is roughly Rs 95, the US price of the same variant comes to around Rs 1.90 lakh. This means that to avail the 256GB variant of the iPhone Duo buyers in India will end up spending nearly a lakh more compared to the US counterpart.
This massive price difference is one of the reasons why people are discussing it so widely. Let's now take look at why Apple has set such as high price for the new iPhone Duo in India.
|Variants
|Prices in India
|Prices in US
|256GB
|Rs 2,99,900
|$1,999 (approximately Rs 1.90 lakh)
|512GB
|Rs 3,24,900
|$2,199 (approximately 2.10 lakh)
|1TB
|Rs 3,74,900
|$2,599 (around Rs 2.48 lakh)
|2TB
|Rs 4,49,900
|$3,199 (approximately Rs 3.05 lakh)
The listed price in India already includes 18 per cent GST. The US list price excludes sales tax, which ranges from 6 to 10 per cent depending on the state. This means US buyers actually pay between $2,100 (around Rs 1.99 lakh) and $2,200 (around Rs 2.09 lakh).
The maths behind taxes and duties
The iPhone Duo is currently not locally made in India. This means it is imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Such phones face an import duty of around 28 per cent. GST is then charged on the value after the import duty has been added, which pushes the effective tax rate even higher.
According to Neil Shah, Industry Analyst and co-founder of Counterpoint Research, once the 18 per cent GST and estimated duties are removed, the pre-tax price in India works out to roughly Rs 1,98,557, or about $2,087. This means the gap compared with the US listed price of $1,999 is only around $80 (Rs 7,500) to $200 (Rs 19,000). A similar gap exists in Apple's other markets as well.
Why the iPhone Duo is not made locally?
One thing is clear, if the iPhone Duo was assembled in India, just like the other iPhone models, its price for Indian buyers would fall sharply due to reduced import tariffs. So, naturally the question arises, "Why is it not made in India?"
This is because mastering precision manufacturing of highly advanced components is incredibly difficult. It requires immense research, capital, and engineering to design and build specific architectures for smartphone components like display, processor, RAM, storage, and others.
The most significant example of this complexity is physical chip manufacturing. Most smartphone companies rely on fabless semiconductor designers like Qualcomm and MediaTek, who design the chips but outsource the actual physical fabrication to highly specialised mega foundries like TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). This is because manufacturing a chipset is one of the most complex engineering feats in human history, and currently does not have such a facility.
Moreover, because Apple has spent years researching and developing its first foldable device, the highly specialised components required to built it do not exist in India's current supplier ecosystem. Expensive parts such as flexible OLED panels, intricate hinge mechanisms, advanced camera modules, and proprietary A-Series chipsets would all have to be imported.
iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 3,00,000 in India!— Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) September 10, 2026
You can literally book a return flight to the USA, buy the iPhone Duo in Oregon/Delaware, come back to India AND still save Rs. 30,000.
Will you do it? pic.twitter.com/JFhGCkByWR
Industry analysts note that it will take time for Apple's manufacturing partners in India (like Foxconn or Tata Electronics) to build up the specialised experience required for complex foldables. Until local production begins, the full CBU customs duty will remain built into the Indian price of the phone, meaning Indian customers will continue to bear the cost.
Apple's real market in India
According to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) World Economic Outlook Database, the average annual income per person in India (as a share of GDP) is estimated at around $2.813 (around Rs 2.35 lakh) in 2026. This works out to roughly Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 a month per person.
Even so, the price of the base variant of the iPhone Duo is still less than India's annual income per person. This is why Apple never really targets the average Indian buyer with its iPhones. Instead it targets wealthier Indians whose spending power is closer to that of people in countries such as Germany, France, and the US.
Reports suggest only around 5 per cent of India's population falls into this bracket, roughly 70 million people, which is larger than the entire population of many European countries. So although Apple is aiming at a smaller, wealthier slice of India, that group is still large enough to boost the company's overall revenue.
Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) and financing options have also changed the picture. The high cost of the iPhone is now often spread across monthly installments. Financing is playing a growing role in premium smartphone sales. Many buyers in India are willing to pay a premium for the status and experience that comes with owning the device. In this context, lowering prices could weaken the brand's premium image, which is one reason Apple continues to launch expensive phones to protect that positioning.
What could change going forward?
At present, only the first generation of the iPhone Duo is available. If local assembly improves for the second and third generations, meaning production shifts to India, import duties and extra GST charges could ease, which may bring the price down over time. For now, though, Indian buyers will have to pay a higher price for this device.
Some buyers are already considering asking relatives or friends abroad to purchase the phone at a lower price to cut costs. However, pre-orders for the iPhone Duo in India will begin on October 16, with sales starting on October 23.