While Electric Vehicles Drive Global Auto Growth, India Lags Due To Charging Gaps: IEA
The IEA reports a global auto industry transformation, with EVs rising sharply and emerging markets reshaping production and energy demand.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), titled 'What Next for the Global Car Industry', paints a picture of profound transformation in the global auto sector, driven largely by the explosive rise of electric vehicles (EVs).
As per the report, over 20 per cent of cars sold worldwide in 2024 were electric, marking a dramatic shift from traditional internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Furthermore, the automotive landscape is increasingly dominated by emerging markets in developing economies, which now make up more than half of global car sales, up from just 20 per cent in 2000.
The Indian automobile market and its reliance on ICE vehicles
According to the IEA report, India's car output is now 25 per cent above its 2017 level, showing significant growth in manufacturing. Additionally, India’s 2024 production rose to almost 5 million cars, marking a 30 per cent increase since 2019.
The IEA report highlights that in regions like India, ICE vehicle sales are still very relevant. Japanese carmakers, in particular, supply over half of the ICE cars sold in India today. A key barrier for EV adoption in such regions is the lack of charging infrastructure, which the report flags as a bottleneck for electric-car sales in India and other similar markets.
Because ICE remains strong in India, incumbent automakers, especially those from Japan, have a continued role there. The IEA suggests that these automakers must balance their ICE legacy business in markets like India with investments into EVs. The report underlines that regions with ongoing ICE demand need to plan for dual technology strategies, rather than assuming a uniform EV leap everywhere.
China leads in electric vehicle exports
China has also surged ahead in production. In 2024, it produced a record 27 million cars and overtook the EU as the world’s top car exporter. The IEA report highlights that manufacturing cars—especially EVs—in China is significantly cheaper than in advanced economies. China’s battery cell prices are over 30 per cent lower than Europe’s and more than 20 per cent lower than those in the US. The country benefits from economies of scale, tight integration of its EV supply chain, and a strong push toward lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry — a lower-cost alternative that China is mastering.
Although China’s manufacturing capacity is twice its domestic demand, this surplus is placing pressure on profit margins, making industry consolidation a government priority. In contrast, Europe and North America are only just matching current EV demand — significant new investment would be needed to scale up for future growth.
The shift to EV is a game-changer
The shift to EVs isn’t just about cars — it’s reshaping energy demand too. Passenger vehicles today account for about 25 per cent of global oil consumption, and EV adoption will increasingly drive electricity demand. The report emphasises that the pace of car electrification will have major consequences for the auto industry, oil markets, mineral supply chains, and energy infrastructure.
The IEA calls on governments and automakers to invest in scaling EV production, develop local battery manufacturing, and build secure mineral supply chains. It also suggests that companies focus on cost-competitive battery chemistries like LFP while continuing R&D for future innovations.
This isn't a gradual tech shift; it’s a structural transformation of the global car industry, IEA says, warning that companies and countries that fail to adapt risk will be left behind in a new electric-led era. To stay competitive, established automakers must manage a dual challenge, IEA says, asking to maintain ICE production in some regions, while aggressively building up EV capabilities.