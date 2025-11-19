ETV Bharat / technology

While Electric Vehicles Drive Global Auto Growth, India Lags Due To Charging Gaps: IEA

Hyderabad: A new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), titled 'What Next for the Global Car Industry', paints a picture of profound transformation in the global auto sector, driven largely by the explosive rise of electric vehicles (EVs).

As per the report, over 20 per cent of cars sold worldwide in 2024 were electric, marking a dramatic shift from traditional internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Furthermore, the automotive landscape is increasingly dominated by emerging markets in developing economies, which now make up more than half of global car sales, up from just 20 per cent in 2000.

The Indian automobile market and its reliance on ICE vehicles

According to the IEA report, India's car output is now 25 per cent above its 2017 level, showing significant growth in manufacturing. Additionally, India’s 2024 production rose to almost 5 million cars, marking a 30 per cent increase since 2019.

The IEA report highlights that in regions like India, ICE vehicle sales are still very relevant. Japanese carmakers, in particular, supply over half of the ICE cars sold in India today. A key barrier for EV adoption in such regions is the lack of charging infrastructure, which the report flags as a bottleneck for electric-car sales in India and other similar markets.

Because ICE remains strong in India, incumbent automakers, especially those from Japan, have a continued role there. The IEA suggests that these automakers must balance their ICE legacy business in markets like India with investments into EVs. The report underlines that regions with ongoing ICE demand need to plan for dual technology strategies, rather than assuming a uniform EV leap everywhere.