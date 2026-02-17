ETV Bharat / technology

When Smart Glasses Spy: How Wearable Tech Is Changing Public Safety

Bengaluru: Smart glasses promised a future of hands-free photos, live translation, and voice assistants built into everyday eyewear. But for many women, that promise of convenience now comes with a growing fear: the technology can quietly record them in public, turning an ordinary glance into a potential act of surveillance. Reports are coming in from cities around the world of women being filmed without their knowledge by men wearing camera-equipped glasses. Unlike smartphones, which signal when they’re recording, smart glasses are almost invisible. A glance could be a casual look, or it could be filming. This uncertainty has made everyday spaces like streets, beaches, and shops feel unsafe.

The problem goes beyond simple harassment. Videos recorded without consent are often posted online, sometimes with mocking or sexual comments. US Twitch streamer Herculyse described discovering she had been filmed in a supermarket as violating and disturbing. The man responsible was wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Similarly, Kassy Zanjani from Vancouver said seeing footage of herself online was anxiety-provoking. More severe incidents have also been reported. In Cheshire, England, courts have prosecuted cases of secret recording using wearable devices, highlighting the legal risks of covert filming.

The concerns are not limited to individual privacy. In India, smart glasses have also raised security concerns, and smart glasses have caused arrests at religious places where photography is banned, including the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in India. Authorities are warning about wearable tech in sensitive locations, but broader protections in public spaces remain limited.

Immediate steps: Preserve evidence and report

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, veteran lawyer and Karnataka State President of Anti Sexual Harassment Council Deepa Rafeeque, while speaking on laws related to women’s safety, noted that unauthorised filming is not an issue limited to women; it can affect anyone. She clarified that while taking someone’s photograph in a public place, such as in candid or street photography, is generally not an offence in India, using that photograph without consent is unlawful. Publishing, sharing, modifying, or circulating someone’s image in print, on social media, or on any other platform without their permission constitutes an offence.

Meta Ray-ban AI glasses are on display in San Francisco, California, (File Photo: Getty Images)

If a woman is secretly recorded in public and the video is shared online, she should act immediately, stated Deepa. She advised that the first step is to preserve evidence, and take clear screenshots of the content and note down the exact URL of the platform where it has been posted. This applies not only to major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X, but also to lesser-known websites where such content may be circulated.

Action Details Understand the Law Taking candid photos in public is generally not an offence in India. Using, publishing, or sharing someone’s image without consent is unlawful. Preserve Evidence Take clear screenshots of the content. Note down the exact URL where the video or image is posted. Applies to major platforms (Facebook, Instagram, X) and lesser-known websites. Report to Authorities File a complaint with the cybercrime cell in your district or state. Victims usually cannot remove content themselves; cyber police will instruct platforms to take it down. Who Should File Complaint Ideally, the affected person should file the complaint directly. Third-party complaints are possible but may face verification challenges. Online Complaint Options Use the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to file and track complaints. Victims do not need to visit a police station in person. Additional support can be sought from the National Commission for Women or respective State Commissions for Women.

The person should then report the matter directly to the cybercrime cell in their district or state, as every state has a dedicated cybercrime unit. The important aspect Deepa mentioned is that the victim cannot usually get the content removed on her own, especially if it was uploaded by someone else. Once a complaint is filed, cyber Police authorities will instruct the concerned platform to take down the content in accordance with the law.

Deepa said that ideally, the affected person should come forward and file the complaint herself, as she can directly confirm the misuse of her image or video. She explained that while a third person can also file a complaint, it may be more difficult, as the police may question how they accessed the content and whether they can verify its authenticity. However, the authorities will investigate the matter once a complaint is filed. If the woman herself has seen the content being misused, she can directly approach the cyber police, as such cases fall under the purview of the Information Technology Act. An online complaint can also be filed.

The most convenient option in such cases is to file an online complaint through the official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The website provides complete information on how to submit a complaint and track its status. If she continues to face any difficulty or requires further assistance, she may approach the National Commission for Women or the respective State Commission for Women in her state for support and guidance. Clarifying further, she said that a woman does not need to visit a police station in person to raise a complaint.