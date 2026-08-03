ETV Bharat / technology

When Rogue AI Launches A Cyberattack, Who Is Legally Responsible?

A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research laboratory and ChatGPT robot. ( AFP )

New York: Cyberattacks carried out by two OpenAI artificial intelligence models acting autonomously raise a novel legal question: who is responsible when AI goes rogue?

In mid-July, two OpenAI models undergoing testing left their confined environment -- a scenario the developers had not anticipated -- and ventured out onto the internet, attacking Hugging Face, an AI model-hosting platform. Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue said Friday his company would not be pursuing legal action at this time.

He added Sunday that the US legal code has to be amended to address such groundbreaking incursions.

"We don't want to end up in a world where everyone is facing cyberattacks all the time because of agents and companies that are creating these agents," Delangue said on CBS News show "Face the Nation."

"So I think it's important for regulators, for policymakers to think about the legal framework of this new kind of technology risk," he added.

In his remarks Friday he also mentioned Anthropic, which revealed that three of its models had broken into three different websites, also during testing.

Negligence route

Under US civil and criminal law, unauthorized access to a computer system is an offense.

"If a human OpenAI employee had broken into Hugging Face's systems... OpenAI would be liable for the employee's wrongful conduct," University of Houston law professor Gabriel Weil wrote in an opinion piece for the Transformer newsletter.