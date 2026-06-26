When Online Friends Turn Into Predators: The Dark Side Of Gaming
As children spend more time gaming online, experts warn that anonymous interactions are exposing them to grooming, scams and emotional manipulation | Surabhi Gupta reports.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: It began like countless summer holiday gaming sessions. A 13-year-old boy from a metro city teamed up with another player in a popular multiplayer battle game. The stranger claimed to be a 15-year-old student with similar interests. They played together every evening, exchanged gaming tips, shared jokes and eventually moved their conversations to a messaging app.
A few weeks later, the "friend" offered access to exclusive game skins and entry to a special tournament, claiming only a small registration fee was required because international payments were not working on their account. By then, the trust had already been built.
The boy secretly used a parent's UPI account to transfer Rs 500. Soon came another "verification fee", followed by another demand. When he hesitated, the stranger threatened to permanently block his gaming account and share screenshots of their private chats with his classmates. Frightened and embarrassed, the child continued making payments until repeated unexplained UPI transactions alerted his parents.
A subsequent cybercrime investigation revealed that the gaming profile belonged not to a teenager but to an adult who had allegedly used the same grooming technique to target multiple children.
Investigators found that the offender had deliberately spent weeks building emotional trust before introducing financial demands, exploiting the fact that children are far less likely to suspect someone they consider an online friend.
While this is a representative case based on patterns investigators frequently encounter, cyber experts say it reflects a rapidly growing form of online exploitation in which gaming platforms become the first point of contact between children and predators.
Beyond Gaming Addiction
For years, public conversations around children's gaming have largely centred on excessive screen time and addiction. Cyber experts, however, warn that focusing only on those concerns risks overlooking a far more dangerous threat: online grooming.
As multiplayer gaming continues to grow in popularity, games are no longer just platforms for entertainment. They have become virtual social spaces where children spend hours interacting with strangers, building friendships, sharing personal experiences and, in many cases, continuing conversations beyond the game through private messaging apps.
Experts say cybercriminals increasingly exploit these interactions to gain a child's trust before introducing financial scams, emotional manipulation, blackmail or even sexual exploitation.
"Most parents see gaming addiction as the biggest concern. I believe that's only the beginning," cyber law expert Saakshar Duggal told ETV Bharat.
Duggal added, "The more time a child spends in an online gaming environment, the greater the opportunity for cybercriminals to build trust, manipulate emotions and exploit them for money, explicit content or even more serious harm." According to Duggal, the problem is not gaming itself but the anonymous interactions many online games encourage.
"The answer isn't to stop children from gaming, but to ensure they understand the risks. Just as we teach children not to trust strangers offline, we must teach them that not every 'friend' they meet in an online game is genuine. In today's digital world, awareness is the first line of defence," he said.
He added that the danger extends well beyond financial scams. "Children are being groomed by strangers, scammed, blackmailed for money or private photos, and emotionally manipulated. Many don't realise they're victims until it's too late," the cyber law expert said.
Importantly, he cautioned against blaming any single game title. He said, "It's not about one specific game. Any gaming platform that allows children to chat or interact with strangers can be misused. The real concern is unsafe online interactions: not the game itself."
Cases That Reveal A Disturbing Pattern
Several incidents reported across India over the past few years show how relationships formed through online gaming can escalate into serious crimes, ranging from financial fraud and blackmail to sexual exploitation.
The deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad during the investigation into the so-called "Korean Love Game" earlier this year brought national attention to allegations of psychological manipulation through task-based online games.
Investigators alleged that the girls had become deeply involved with unknown online handlers who assigned them tasks and maintained prolonged contact. While the investigation is still underway, cyber experts believe the case underlines how emotional dependence on anonymous online contacts can leave children vulnerable to coercion, financial exploitation and blackmail.
In another case in Bhopal, police alleged that three young men befriended a 12-year-old girl while she was playing PUBG, then persuaded her to meet them.
According to investigators, she was repeatedly sexually assaulted, the abuse was recorded on video and she was blackmailed with threats of uploading the footage online. The accused were arrested under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Earlier, police in Nagpur also alerted parents after a schoolboy reportedly became the victim of blackmail linked to contacts developed through the PUBG gaming ecosystem, highlighting how gaming platforms can be misused by offenders to target children.
Behaviour varies among many children, and some are psychologically conditioned to trust people who appear friendly or helpful while playing games. Nowadays, the design of modern games itself contributes to this vulnerability, as they are appealing. Over time, children have begun to treat gaming as an emotional refuge rather than entertainment, which makes them socially disconnected. They often immerse themselves in the game to the point that they can't distinguish between the game's fictional world and real-life risks, making it increasingly difficult.
Crimes Against Children On The Rise
The broader numbers suggest that online risks facing children are becoming increasingly serious. According to AI Governance expert Ajay Sharma, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2024 data show that crimes against children increased from 1,28,531 cases in 2020 to 1,87,702 cases in 2024, a rise of more than 46 per cent in just four years.
He said the cyber dimension is particularly worrying. He said, "Nine out of every ten cybercrime cases against children involve transmitting or publishing sexually explicit material depicting children."
Five states — Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — together account for more than 66 per cent of such recorded cases nationwide.
Sharma says that increasingly, it provides the first point of contact. He points to multiple Indian studies showing significant levels of problematic gaming among adolescents, with some regional research finding 19-29 per cent of children spending more than three hours daily gaming and meeting criteria for gaming addiction, while another school-based survey reported 17.5 per cent of students falling into the gaming addiction category.
"Even conservative estimates indicate a meaningful and growing subset of Indian adolescents whose gaming habits create the dependency exploiters look for," he said.
Investigators, Sharma noted, are repeatedly seeing similar tactics. Sharma added, "Fraudsters lure children with promises of free reward points, diamonds or in-game currency. They then direct them to fake customer-care numbers, malicious apps or persuade them to share OTPs and banking information."
The consequences, Sharma warned, often extend well beyond financial loss. "Once a child is financially or emotionally cornered, offenders frequently shift to sexually explicit exploitation. Fake online profiles build trust, persuade children to exchange photos or join video calls, secretly record them and then begin blackmail."
He added that internationally, financially motivated sextortion has increasingly been linked to organised criminal networks and, in several cases, has resulted in self-harm and suicide among victims who felt trapped with no way out.
Parents Urged To Recognise Early Warning Signs
Experts say preventing online grooming begins long before a child becomes a victim. Open conversations, digital awareness and trust between parents and children remain the strongest safeguards against online exploitation.
Parents should be alert if a child suddenly becomes secretive about online contacts, grows anxious when a phone or gaming device is taken away, frequently asks for money to make in-game purchases or enter tournaments, or insists on shifting gaming conversations to private messaging platforms.
Experts also advise parents to remain calm if a child discloses online blackmail or extortion.
According to them, reacting with anger or punishment may discourage children from reporting similar incidents in the future. Instead, parents should reassure the child, preserve all available evidence and report the matter immediately.
Experts emphasise that paying extortion demands rarely ends the abuse. Instead, incidents should be reported immediately through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or the cybercrime reporting portal, while screenshots, chat histories and transaction records should be preserved as evidence for investigators.
Above all, experts say children need to understand one simple but critical rule: an online teammate is not automatically a real friend. The same caution parents teach children about strangers in the physical world now applies equally to strangers they meet in virtual gaming arenas.
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