ETV Bharat / technology

When Online Friends Turn Into Predators: The Dark Side Of Gaming

New Delhi: It began like countless summer holiday gaming sessions. A 13-year-old boy from a metro city teamed up with another player in a popular multiplayer battle game. The stranger claimed to be a 15-year-old student with similar interests. They played together every evening, exchanged gaming tips, shared jokes and eventually moved their conversations to a messaging app.

A few weeks later, the "friend" offered access to exclusive game skins and entry to a special tournament, claiming only a small registration fee was required because international payments were not working on their account. By then, the trust had already been built.

The boy secretly used a parent's UPI account to transfer Rs 500. Soon came another "verification fee", followed by another demand. When he hesitated, the stranger threatened to permanently block his gaming account and share screenshots of their private chats with his classmates. Frightened and embarrassed, the child continued making payments until repeated unexplained UPI transactions alerted his parents.

A subsequent cybercrime investigation revealed that the gaming profile belonged not to a teenager but to an adult who had allegedly used the same grooming technique to target multiple children.

Investigators found that the offender had deliberately spent weeks building emotional trust before introducing financial demands, exploiting the fact that children are far less likely to suspect someone they consider an online friend.

While this is a representative case based on patterns investigators frequently encounter, cyber experts say it reflects a rapidly growing form of online exploitation in which gaming platforms become the first point of contact between children and predators.

Beyond Gaming Addiction

For years, public conversations around children's gaming have largely centred on excessive screen time and addiction. Cyber experts, however, warn that focusing only on those concerns risks overlooking a far more dangerous threat: online grooming.

As multiplayer gaming continues to grow in popularity, games are no longer just platforms for entertainment. They have become virtual social spaces where children spend hours interacting with strangers, building friendships, sharing personal experiences and, in many cases, continuing conversations beyond the game through private messaging apps.

Experts say cybercriminals increasingly exploit these interactions to gain a child's trust before introducing financial scams, emotional manipulation, blackmail or even sexual exploitation.

"Most parents see gaming addiction as the biggest concern. I believe that's only the beginning," cyber law expert Saakshar Duggal told ETV Bharat.

Duggal added, "The more time a child spends in an online gaming environment, the greater the opportunity for cybercriminals to build trust, manipulate emotions and exploit them for money, explicit content or even more serious harm." According to Duggal, the problem is not gaming itself but the anonymous interactions many online games encourage.

"The answer isn't to stop children from gaming, but to ensure they understand the risks. Just as we teach children not to trust strangers offline, we must teach them that not every 'friend' they meet in an online game is genuine. In today's digital world, awareness is the first line of defence," he said.

He added that the danger extends well beyond financial scams. "Children are being groomed by strangers, scammed, blackmailed for money or private photos, and emotionally manipulated. Many don't realise they're victims until it's too late," the cyber law expert said.

Importantly, he cautioned against blaming any single game title. He said, "It's not about one specific game. Any gaming platform that allows children to chat or interact with strangers can be misused. The real concern is unsafe online interactions: not the game itself."

Cases That Reveal A Disturbing Pattern

Several incidents reported across India over the past few years show how relationships formed through online gaming can escalate into serious crimes, ranging from financial fraud and blackmail to sexual exploitation.

The deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad during the investigation into the so-called "Korean Love Game" earlier this year brought national attention to allegations of psychological manipulation through task-based online games.

Investigators alleged that the girls had become deeply involved with unknown online handlers who assigned them tasks and maintained prolonged contact. While the investigation is still underway, cyber experts believe the case underlines how emotional dependence on anonymous online contacts can leave children vulnerable to coercion, financial exploitation and blackmail.

In another case in Bhopal, police alleged that three young men befriended a 12-year-old girl while she was playing PUBG, then persuaded her to meet them.