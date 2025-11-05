ETV Bharat / technology

When AI Takes Over, India Will Emerge As Most Influential Civilisation: Report

New Delhi: When machines or artificial intelligence (AI) replace human effort, humanity would be forced inward, seeking meaning rather than material survival, and in that world, India -- not China or the West -- could emerge as the most influential civilisation through its millennia-long engagement with the nature of consciousness, according to a new report.

Jan Krikke writes in Asia Times that India will lead the way in a post-work world. Macrohistorian Lawrence Taub predicted that around mid-century, automation, artificial intelligence and "free energy" would make the ‘Worker Age’ obsolete, forcing societies to confront a vacuum of identity."If the 19th century harnessed physical power and the 20th century harnessed information, the 21st century will have to harness consciousness. The new competition will not be about production but about meaning," the article stated. And no country symbolises the ‘Worker Age’ more completely than China.