ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp's Reply On 'username' Notice Due Today: IT Secretary

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp's response to the government notice on the 'username' feature is due on Thursday, IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

Last Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the proposed username feature on WhatsApp, flagging concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

The government had also directed the platform not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".

Subsequently, WhatsApp had sought some more time to submit its response on the 'username' feature and had assured the government that it would not roll it out in India until discussions are complete.

"Today is the day when the reply is due," Krishnan said on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit, when asked about WhatsApp's response to the 'username' feature.

On whether two other messaging platforms, Telegram and Signal, reverted on the notices sent to them on the 'username' feature, Krishnan said: "There is still a little more time, so the replies have not yet been received...we will examine this issue".

Last Friday, a team from Meta met officials in the IT Ministry following the notice summoning them.

In the notice, the government asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes.

It also reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, is bound by due diligence obligations under the IT Act and rules.